The Super Bowl, TV's biggest event of the year, is back this Sunday, and we can expect a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant as well as what is sure to be an iconic performance from J.Lo and Shakira. Let's all be honest, the best part of the Super Bowl is the food and the halftime show. This year, we can expect Beyoncé-level dancing as the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami. Below are 16 of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows of all time.