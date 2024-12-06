TWICE Shares What Music Shaped Them—And What's on Their Playlist Now
With their new mini-album 'STRATEGY' out, the K-pop girl group opens up about their musical preferences for the 'Marie Claire' series "Listen Up."
If you ever wanted to know who is on your favorite singer's playlist, or what albums inspired the latest “it girl” the most, tune in for Marie Claire’s resident music franchise Listen Up. In this interview series, we ask musicians about their listening habits and the specific records that informed their taste—and inherently their journey as an artist.
It’s a Friday night in November, and TWICE is choosing what B-sides to recommend—a tall order considering their discography holds over 200 tracks. Sitting casually on the floor of their L.A. STRATEGY pop-up, the K-pop singers—colloquially known as “idols”—throw out some suggestions, before leader Jihyo hums a groovy baseline. After a brief pause, the entire group recognizes the sound and there’s a surge of enthusiasm. “SAY SOMETHING!” the nine members shout, ID’ing their 2020 city-pop track that’s beloved among the most dedicated corners of their fanbase, ONCE.
This bubbly, impressive moment of seamless teamwork is a casual example of what’s known among fans as “The Power of 9,” honed by Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu over their past nine years as a group. Since their debut in 2015, the women, ranging in age from 25 to 29, have grown from impressive, chart-topping rookies to the representative girl group of their generation, selling out the world’s largest stadiums. Just this year, they became the third K-pop girl group ever to top the Billboard 200 when the With YOU-th EP dropped in March, proving what a global pop juggernaut they've become.
They’ve also highlighted their individual charms over the past few years, and now count three soloists (Nayeon, Jihyo, and Tzuyu), one sub-unit (MISAMO, comprised of Japanese members Momo, Sana, and Mina), one highly-anticipated acting comeback (Dahyun, in the Korean romance movie You Are the Apple of My Eye), and two YouTube shows (Jihyo and Jeongyeon) among them.
TWICE tells Marie Claire they find a familiar solace when they reunite after branching off on their own. “When I come back to TWICE and group promotions, I can rely on my members, and I realize how reassuring that is and comfortable that is,” says Jihyo.
Initially characterized by cheery bubblegum hits like “CHEER UP” and “What is Love?,” TWICE’s music has matured along with the members, with genre-spanning hits like the ‘80s synthwave-tinged “I CAN’T STOP ME,” bossa nova-infused “Alcohol-Free,” and sultry R&B-forward “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE.” As they approach their 10th anniversary in 2025, TWICE is spotlighting a new side to themselves: the Real Hot Girls. Their latest LP/mini-album STRATEGY features their second collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, after October’s “Mamushi (Remix).” Of their new release, Nayeon explains, “We wanted to show ONCE a new part of TWICE through this album by trying many different things.”
You could also say that TWICE is continuing to follow the signature formula they laid in their rap for “Mamushi:” “Had you listen once/Then made you look twice.”
With STRATEGY out on December 6, TWICE opened up to Marie Claire about their music taste, from the performance that inspired them during their trainee days to the pop divas they’d pick to headline their personal Coachella.
Nayeon: We listened to a lot of our senior K-pop girl groups back then. That made me want to dream of becoming an idol as well.
Jihyo: Even during our training days, our company would make us practice a lot of English songs. We just naturally got to listen to all of these songs and it definitely helped us a lot vocal-wise. We keep searching for more and more good songs in America or other countries.
Sana: Before my trainee days, I liked Michael Jackson and Ne-Yo.
Jihyo: S.O.S. by SZA.
All of TWICE: And STRATEGY!
Chaeyoung: I want to live in the ‘90s hip-hop era.
Jihyo: I loved the Super Bowl show with Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and Coldplay. I saw that Beyoncé fell during the stage, but she just naturally got back up, And that was such a cool side of her. Just to imagine performing at such a big venue where she knows how challenging it is, audio-wise as well. I really respect how they filled that performance.
Dahyun: On my first day of training, I actually went to Wonder Girls' concert. As a trainee seeing my seniors perform on stage like that, I thought they were really amazing. I was able to dream a lot bigger just watching them perform.
Jihyo: We really liked the setlist of the Ready to Be World Tour.
Jihyo: Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso.”
Jeongyeon: Or Coldplay.
Momo: Beyoncé!
Jihyo: TWICE is the headliner. (Laughs) Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber.
All of TWICE: Megan [Thee Stallion]!
Tzuyu: Sabrina [Carpenter]!
Jihyo: Olivia [Rodrigo]. Call everybody.
Mina: MISAMO’s “RUNAWAY.” It’s an upbeat song, so you tend to start walking fast and speed up the preparation… It’s also the best song when you get off work, so you can drive faster and get home faster.
Tzuyu: Adele’s songs, and Yerin Baek. Lots of ballads.
Jeongyeon: TWICE’s “Feel Special.”
Momo: TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME.”
Nayeon: TWICE’s “I GOT YOU.”
Jihyo: “First Time.”
Nayeon: “LOOK AT ME.”
Jihyo hums a deep cut as they try to recall the name.
All of TWICE: Ah, “SAY SOMETHING!”
Nayeon: Our songs “ONE SPARK” and “I GOT YOU” express a lot of our current state in life.
