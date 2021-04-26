The Best Beach Music to Pump You Up for Warm Weather
Presenting: The soundtrack to your hot girl summer.
By Katherine J Igoe published
If your beach music doesn't put you in your feels and/or make you want to have a dance party on the sand, it’s time to find a new playlist. Though it's been a long time since we headed on vacation, a girl can dream about a mix of head-bangers and soothing escapes in between a day of swimming and drinking from a koozie. That said, nobody says you actually have to be at the beach to enjoy a great beach playlist. If a great selection of beach songs will help you escape the real world for a little in these unpredictable times, then that's perfectly okay too. So, the next time you head on a weekend getaway (or pretend to be on one as you work from home), radiate good vibes and hit play on our summer beach playlist (you can find the full Spotify playlist at the end of this article, or you can just click here to open it in Spotify).
"Roses" (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN
Mood: Party
"Savage" - Megan Thee Stallion
Mood: Party
"Girls Need Love" (Remix) - Summer Walker & Drake
Mood: Chill
"Hot Girl Bummer" - Blackbear
Mood: Party
"Magic Hour" - Jhené Aiko
Mood: Chill
"High Fashion" - Roddy Ricch ft. Mustard
Mood: Chill
"GUESS WHAT" - Russ ft. Rick Ross
Mood: Party
"Electric" - Alina Baraz ft. Khalid
Mood: Chill
"The Feels" - Maren Morris
Mood: Chill
"Doin' Time" - Lana Del Rey
Mood: Chill
"Sugar" - Robin Schulz ft. Francesco Yates
Mood: Party
"Wild Thoughts" - DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna
Mood: Party
"Fix" - Hazel English
Mood: Chill
"I Dare You" - the xx
Mood: Chill
"Heatstroke" - Calvin Harris ft. Young Thug, Pharrell, and Ariana Grande
Mood: Party
"XX" - morgxn
Mood: Chill
"Time On Her Side" - Future Islands
Mood: Chill
"Sunset Lover" - Petit Biscuit
Mood: Chill
"Take Me Away" - Wild Belle
Mood: Chill
"One Dance" - Drake ft. WizKid and Kyla
Mood: Party
"Drew Barrymore" - SZA
Mood: Chill
"Just Tell Me" - Nico Yaryan
Mood: Chill
"Miami" - Will Smith
Mood: Party
"Take Me Home" - Cash Cash ft. Bebe Rexha
Mood: Party
"Wild Ones" - Flo Rida ft. SIA
Mood: Party
"Young, Dumb, & Broke" - Khalid
Mood: Chill
"After the Storm" - Kali Uchis ft. Tyler the Creator
Mood: Chill
"I Like It" - Cardi B
Mood: Party
"Love Lies" - Khalid & Normani
Mood: Chill
"Never Be the Same" - Camilla Cabello
Mood: Party
"Back to You" - Selena Gomez
Mood: Chill
"Barcelona" - George Ezra
Mood: Chill
"Better Together" - Jack Johnson
Mood: Chill
"Dani California" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Mood: Chill
"Deja Vu" - Post Malone ft. Justin Bieber
Mood: Party
"Drunk In Love" - Beyonce ft. Jay-Z
Mood: Party
"Work" - Rihanna ft. Drake
Mood: Party
"Free Fallin'" - John Mayer
Mood: Chill
"Summer" - Calvin Harris
Mood: Party
"Butterflies" - Kacey Musgraves
Mood: Chill
"Hey Girl" - Lady Gaga ft. Florence Welch
Mood: Chill
"Lean On" - Major Lazer ft. MØ and DJ Snake
Mood: Party
"Levels" - Avicii
Mood: Party
"The Lime Tree" - Trevor Hall
Mood: Chill
"No Tears Left to Cry" - Ariana Grande
Mood: Party
"T-Shirt Weather" - Circa Waves
Mood: Party
"Day Drinking" - Little Big Town
Mood: Chill
"Drunk on You" - Luke Bryan
Mood: Chill
"Thank U, Next" - Ariana Grande
Mood: Party
"Take Me Away" - Daniel Caesar
Mood: Chill
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Mood: Party
"Waves" - Mr. Probz
Mood: Party
"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers
Mood: Party
"Juice" - Lizzo
Mood: Party
Latch - Disclosure ft. Sam Smith
Mood: Party
"Bad Guy" - Billie Eilish
Mood: Chill
"I Can't Get Enough" - benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin
Mood: Party
"Sit Next to Me" - Foster The People
Mood: Chill
"Summertime Sadness" - Lana Del Rey
Mood: Party
"I Like Me Better" - Lauv
Mood: Party
Download our summer beach playlist:
Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle. She also edits the Couples + Money series, so she’s always looking for volunteers at couples.money@hearst.com. Igoe: “I go to the store,” not “Her huge ego".
-
