If your beach music doesn't put you in your feels and/or make you want to have a dance party on the sand, it’s time to find a new playlist. Though it's been a long time since we headed on vacation, a girl can dream about a mix of head-bangers and soothing escapes in between a day of swimming and drinking from a koozie. That said, nobody says you actually have to be at the beach to enjoy a great beach playlist. If a great selection of beach songs will help you escape the real world for a little in these unpredictable times, then that's perfectly okay too. So, the next time you head on a weekend getaway (or pretend to be on one as you work from home), radiate good vibes and hit play on our summer beach playlist (you can find the full Spotify playlist at the end of this article, or you can just click here to open it in Spotify).

"Roses" (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN

Mood: Party

"Savage" - Megan Thee Stallion

Mood: Party

"Girls Need Love" (Remix) - Summer Walker & Drake

Mood: Chill

"Hot Girl Bummer" - Blackbear

Mood: Party

"Magic Hour" - Jhené Aiko

Mood: Chill

"High Fashion" - Roddy Ricch ft. Mustard

Mood: Chill

"GUESS WHAT" - Russ ft. Rick Ross

Mood: Party

"Electric" - Alina Baraz ft. Khalid

Mood: Chill

"The Feels" - Maren Morris

Mood: Chill

"Doin' Time" - Lana Del Rey

Mood: Chill

"Sugar" - Robin Schulz ft. Francesco Yates

Mood: Party

"Wild Thoughts" - DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna

Mood: Party

"Fix" - Hazel English

Mood: Chill

"I Dare You" - the xx

Mood: Chill

"Heatstroke" - Calvin Harris ft. Young Thug, Pharrell, and Ariana Grande

Mood: Party

"XX" - morgxn

Mood: Chill

"Time On Her Side" - Future Islands

Mood: Chill

"Sunset Lover" - Petit Biscuit

Mood: Chill

"Take Me Away" - Wild Belle

Mood: Chill

"One Dance" - Drake ft. WizKid and Kyla

Mood: Party

"Drew Barrymore" - SZA

Mood: Chill

"Just Tell Me" - Nico Yaryan

Mood: Chill

"Miami" - Will Smith

Mood: Party

"Take Me Home" - Cash Cash ft. Bebe Rexha

Mood: Party

"Wild Ones" - Flo Rida ft. SIA

Mood: Party

"Young, Dumb, & Broke" - Khalid

Mood: Chill

"After the Storm" - Kali Uchis ft. Tyler the Creator

Mood: Chill

"I Like It" - Cardi B

Mood: Party

"Love Lies" - Khalid & Normani

Mood: Chill

"Never Be the Same" - Camilla Cabello

Mood: Party

"Back to You" - Selena Gomez

Mood: Chill

"Barcelona" - George Ezra

Mood: Chill

"Better Together" - Jack Johnson

Mood: Chill

"Dani California" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Mood: Chill

"Deja Vu" - Post Malone ft. Justin Bieber

Mood: Party

"Drunk In Love" - Beyonce ft. Jay-Z

Mood: Party

"Work" - Rihanna ft. Drake

Mood: Party

"Free Fallin'" - John Mayer

Mood: Chill

"Summer" - Calvin Harris

Mood: Party

"Butterflies" - Kacey Musgraves

Mood: Chill

"Hey Girl" - Lady Gaga ft. Florence Welch

Mood: Chill

"Lean On" - Major Lazer ft. MØ and DJ Snake

Mood: Party

"Levels" - Avicii

Mood: Party

"The Lime Tree" - Trevor Hall

Mood: Chill

"No Tears Left to Cry" - Ariana Grande

Mood: Party

"T-Shirt Weather" - Circa Waves

Mood: Party

"Day Drinking" - Little Big Town

Mood: Chill

"Drunk on You" - Luke Bryan

Mood: Chill

"Thank U, Next" - Ariana Grande

Mood: Party

"Take Me Away" - Daniel Caesar

Mood: Chill

"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Mood: Party

"Waves" - Mr. Probz

Mood: Party

"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers

Mood: Party

"Juice" - Lizzo

Mood: Party

Latch - Disclosure ft. Sam Smith

Mood: Party

"Bad Guy" - Billie Eilish

Mood: Chill

"I Can't Get Enough" - benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin

Mood: Party

"Sit Next to Me" - Foster The People

Mood: Chill

"Summertime Sadness" - Lana Del Rey

Mood: Party

"I Like Me Better" - Lauv

Mood: Party

