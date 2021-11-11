35 Party Songs for the Ultimate Shindig
You'll have to kick out your guests at the end of the night.
By The Editors
Because nothing kills the vibe at a party faster than a "meh" playlist cued up by the guy who insists on hijacking the aux cord the entire night, we've pulled together the perfect lineup of party songs that doesn't require any backseat DJs—it's just that good. From the biggest summer anthems to the "drop everything because Lizzo is on" classics, these songs will ensure that no one's sitting around awkwardly checking their text messages (because, obviously, they're too busy dancing).
1. "Hot Girl Summer" - Megan thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign
2. "Before I Let Go" - Beyoncé
3. "No Guidance" - Chris Brown feat. Drake
4. "Truth Hurts" - Lizzo
5. "Boasty" - Wiley feat. Stefflon Don, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba
6. "Waste It On Me" - Steve Aoki feat. BTS
7. "EARFQUAKE" - Tyler the Creator
8. "I Don't Care" - Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber
9. "No Brainer" - DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo
10. "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" - ROSALíA feat. Ozuna
12. "Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
13. "Motivation" - Normani
14. "MY POWER" - Beyoncé feat. Tierra Whack and Moonchild Sanelly
15. "Anybody" - Burna Boy
16. "7 Rings" - Ariana Grande
17. "Sucker" - The Jonas Brothers
18. "Sally Walker" - Iggy Azalea
19. "Loco Contigo" - DJ Snake feat. J Balvin and Tyga
20. "Sweet But Psycho" - Ava Max
21. "Kiss and Make Up" - Dua Lipa feat. Blackpink
22. "Be Honest" - Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
23. "Won't Be Late." - Swae Lee feat. Drake
24. "Megatron" - Nicki Minaj
25. "WHO DO U LOVE?" - Monsta X feat. French Montana
26. "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd
27. "Ungodly Hour" - Chloe x Halle
28. "Levitating" - Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby
29. "Yo Perrero Sola" - Bad Bunny
30. "Butter" - BTS
31. "Need to Know" - Doja Cat
32. "Be Sweet" - Japanese Breakfast
33. "Coastin'" - Victoria Monet
34. "Please" - Jessie Ware
35. "Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic
