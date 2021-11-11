35 Party Songs for the Ultimate Shindig

You'll have to kick out your guests at the end of the night.

Four women dancing at night
Because nothing kills the vibe at a party faster than a "meh" playlist cued up by the guy who insists on hijacking the aux cord the entire night, we've pulled together the perfect lineup of party songs that doesn't require any backseat DJs—it's just that good. From the biggest summer anthems to the "drop everything because Lizzo is on" classics, these songs will ensure that no one's sitting around awkwardly checking their text messages (because, obviously, they're too busy dancing).

1. "Hot Girl Summer" - Megan thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

2. "Before I Let Go" - Beyoncé

3. "No Guidance" - Chris Brown feat. Drake

4. "Truth Hurts" - Lizzo

5. "Boasty" - Wiley feat. Stefflon Don, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba

6. "Waste It On Me" - Steve Aoki feat. BTS

7. "EARFQUAKE" - Tyler the Creator

8. "I Don't Care" - Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber

9. "No Brainer" - DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo

10. "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" - ROSALíA feat. Ozuna

12. "Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

13. "Motivation" - Normani

14. "MY POWER" - Beyoncé feat. Tierra Whack and Moonchild Sanelly

15. "Anybody" - Burna Boy

16. "7 Rings" - Ariana Grande

17. "Sucker" - The Jonas Brothers

18. "Sally Walker" - Iggy Azalea

19. "Loco Contigo" - DJ Snake feat. J Balvin and Tyga

20. "Sweet But Psycho" - Ava Max

21. "Kiss and Make Up" - Dua Lipa feat. Blackpink

22. "Be Honest" - Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy

23. "Won't Be Late." - Swae Lee feat. Drake

24. "Megatron" - Nicki Minaj

25. "WHO DO U LOVE?" - Monsta X feat. French Montana

26. "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

27. "Ungodly Hour" - Chloe x Halle

28. "Levitating" - Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby

29. "Yo Perrero Sola" - Bad Bunny

30. "Butter" - BTS

31. "Need to Know" - Doja Cat

32. "Be Sweet" - Japanese Breakfast

33. "Coastin'" - Victoria Monet

34. "Please" - Jessie Ware

35. "Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic

