Let's get one thing straight: Whether or not we're quarantined, we're going to have an amazing summer 2020. No, we probably won't be sipping frosé on rooftops or heading on that Greece trip we had planned for months, but we can still channel that same energy of beach days that turn into beach nights followed by hot, sweaty dancing at the clurb. (Yes, I said clurb.) The first step is downloading these new summer songs, below, that will get you hype—whether you're getting ready for a Zoom happy hour with friends or simply thinking about the first person you're going to squeeze when this is over.
"Intentions" - Justin Bieber ft. Quavo
Set the tone with Justin Bieber's "Intentions" from his new album, Changes. Roll down the windows in the car and feel the breeze on your face while you jam to this feel-good song that's a reminder of your worth.
"Cool Off" - Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott is out here creating the official Summer 2020 Twerk Song™ heard in clubs 'round the world. “Cool Off” is the third single from Iconology, and I'm sweating already.
"Baby Girl" - Bryce Vine ft. Jeremih
You'll either love or hate Bryce Vine's "Baby Girl"—the flirty dance beat is unlike anything out there right now. Give it a full listen, then watch yourself play it on repeat for the next hour.
"B.S." - Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R.
It's summer 2020 baby, and Jhené Aiko is absolutely back on her bullshit. Allow "B.S." to give you the permission you need to delete his number and make room for those new Hinge prospects.
"Yo Perreo Sola" - Bad Bunny
If you haven't gotten on the Bad Bunny train yet, please hop on and allow "Yo Perreo Sola" to be your official introduction to the 26-year-old Puerto Rican singer and rapper who's quite literally changing the pop game.
"Cool" - Dua Lipa
"Cool" belongs at the end of an '80s rom-com, which is exactly the kind of vibes we could all use this summer. The lyrics are proof: "You got me, you got me losin' all my cool / I guess we're ready for the summer." In fact, Dua Lipa's entire Future Nostalgia album deserves to be played on repeat starting now.
"Feelings" - Lauv
Lauv's debut album, How I'm Feeling, deserves all the stars. "Feelings," in particular, is three minutes and four seconds of hope that we can still experience the spark we felt for that certain someone pre-pandemic despite the overall stress and anxiety we've been feeling lately.
"12.38" - Childish Gambino ft. 21 Savage, Ink, & Kadhja Bonet
Childish Gambino does it again in "12.38" off his new album, 3.15.20. Imagine this one blasting in your AirPods while you lay on a towel and soak up the inescapable heat. It doesn't even bother you because you've been inside for so long.
"Savage Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
The internet lost its sh*t when Houston natives Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé dropped the "Savage Remix," and it's safe to say nobody will be the same. Let Hot Girl Summer round two commence.
"Oprah's Bank Account" - Lil Yachty & DaBaby ft. Drake
I'm not sure what's better—watching Lil Yachty dress up as
Oprah Boprah and interview Drake, who's featured on the track, or the actual song itself: a certified bop.
"Toosie Slide" - Drake
Speaking of Drake, "Toosie Slide" gives us an intimate look at the rapper's insane Toronto mansion—equipped with a pool, basketball court, Kobe jerseys, Birkins for his future wife...need I go on?—and instantly became a viral Tik Tok jam. No further commentary needed.
"Say So" - Doja Cat
Doja Cat's "Say So" has Gwen Stefani vibes written all over it, and will be played on every radio station throughout the summer. Trust.
"From Florida With Love" - Drake
The day before he dropped Dark Lane Demo Tapes, the 14-track mixtape we all desperately needed, Drake announced he's also releasing a new album this summer. "From Florida With Love" is a top song off Dark Lane, next to "Desires," "Pain 1993," "Time Flies," and "Losses." I promise you'll be seeing this song title on Instagram captions all summer long.
"Moana" - G-Eazy & Jack Harlow
"Moana" is the quarantine jam that will carry its way throughout the summer and then some. G-Eazy and Jack Harlow recorded the beat while in quarantine themselves—you'd just never know by how hard it bumps.
"Songs About You" - CHIKA
CHIKA's EP, Industry Games, is a truly refreshing account about defying industry standards to get to where she is and where's she going, dropped earlier this year. Listen closely and you'll realize the 23-year-old Alabama native is one of the most underrated rappers in the game right now.
"RITMO" - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
Even though "RITMO" technically came out at the end of 2019, the Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin party anthem is still going strong and won't be stopping anytime soon.
"Dangerous City" - dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign
DVSN, composed of Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, is the most underrated R&B duo under the OVO label. "Dangerous City" is a vibe for the summer, along with "Miss Me?" and "A Muse" from their third studio album, A Muse in Her Feelings, that dropped in April.
"FIND MY WAY" - DaBaby
Love DaBaby or hate the DaBaby, there's no denying "FIND MY WAY," off his new album, Blame It on Baby, is a refreshingly vulnerable depiction of his fame and the relationships that have been fractured because of it. It's a slight change of pace for the rapper, but nonetheless a great song to add to the car playlist.
"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd
While the rest of The Weeknd's album, After Hours, doesn't exactly scream "summer!" with its moody tracks and reflective lyrics about living a life that doesn't live up to previous expectations, "Blinding Lights" is a let-loose song that will come in handy for mid-day dance breaks.
"Do the Most" - Tory Lanez
Fans can always expect bangers from Tory Lanez. "Do the Most" is no exception—one of the first singles off of the rapper's mixtape, The New Toronto 3. Ten out of 10 recommend putting this one on your workout playlist.
"Here and Now" - Kenny Chesney
Even non-country music fans, like myself, can appreciate Kenny Chesney's "Here and Now," which was practically made for summer with lyrics like, "Here and now / Nowhere else in this world enough / You and me, ain't it good to be alive? / Ain't no better place, ain't no better time than / Here and now."
"Rare" - Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Rare is a 13-track masterpiece that immediately became one of the best albums of 2020. It's vulnerable, sexy, and will give you all of the feels that are supposed to be felt in the summer: love, excitement, and fun.
