The Valentine's Day Songs That Will Give You All the Feels

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Nobody says you have to spend Valentine's Day with a date and a three-course meal to properly enjoy the "holiday." Whether you're single, boo'ed up, or not really sure how to classify your relationship, sometimes all it takes for a great V-Day is an equally stellar playlist—one that gives you an extra boost of self-love and a reminder that it's okay to be vulnerable.

Below, the best Valentine's Day songs ever—throwbacks included—for all the hopeless romantics out there.

"All of Me" - John Legend

Most Romantic Line: "Give your all to me / I’ll give my all to you / You’re my end and my beginning / Even when I lose I’m winning."

"Kiss Me" - Ed Sheeran

Most Romantic Line: "And your heart's against my chest, your lips pressed in my neck / I'm falling for your eyes, but they don't know me yet / And with a feeling I'll forget, I'm in love now."

"Better" - Khalid

Most Romantic Line: "You say we're just friends, but I swear when nobody's around / I keep my hand around your neck, we connect, are you feelin' it now?"

"Mine" - Bazzi

Most Romantic Line: "Hands on your body, I don't wanna waste no time / Feels like forever even if forever's tonight / Just lay with me, waste this night away with me / You're mine, I can't look away, I just gotta say."

"My Favorite Part" - Mac Miller ft. Ariana Grande

Most Romantic Line: "Said, you just don't know how beautiful you are / And baby that's my favorite part / You walk around so clueless to it all / Like nobody gonna break your heart."

"Take Me Away" - Daniel Caesar ft. Syd

Most Romantic Line: "It seems you're heaven sent She loves to top me off / She's cut from the finest cloth, my love / Plus, we like to take it easy / All she wants to do is please me."

"A Moment Like This" - Kelly Clarkson

Most Romantic Line: "Well, I may be dreaming, but still lie awake / Can't we make this dream last forever? / And I'll cherish all the love we share / A moment like this."

"Thinking Out Loud" - Ed Sheeran

Most Romantic Line: "So honey now / Take me into your loving arms / Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars / Place your head on my beating heart / I'm thinking out loud / Maybe we found love right where we are."

"I Like Me Better" - Lauv

Most Romantic Line: "To be young and in love in New York City / To not know who I am but still know that I'm good long as you're here with me / To be drunk and in love in New York City / Midnight into morning coffee / Burning through the hours talking."

"If Only They Knew" - A Rocket to the Moon

Most Romantic Line: "'Cause no one knows you like I do / They don't see you like I do, baby / They'll try to, but if only they knew / They'll never come close to you."

"Inside Your Heaven" - Carrie Underwood

Most Romantic Line: "And I wanna be inside your heaven / Take me to the place you cry from / Where the storm blows your way / And I wanna be the earth that holds you / Every bit of air you're breathin' in / A soothin' wind / I wanna be inside your heaven."

"When I Look At You" - Miley Cyrus

Most Romantic Line: "When I look at you, I see forgiveness / I see the truth / You love me for who I am / Like the stars hold the moon."

"Won't Go Home Without You" - Maroon 5

Most Romantic Line: "It's not over tonight / Just give me one more chance to make it right / I may not make it through the night / I won't go home without you."

"Sparks" - Coldplay

Most Romantic Line: "My heart is yours / It's you that I hold on to / That's what I do / And I know I was wrong / But I won't let you down."

"Your Body Is a Wonderland" - John Mayer

Most Romantic Line: "Something 'bout the way your hair falls in your face / I love the shape you take when crawling towards the pillowcase / You tell me where to go and / Though I might leave to find it / I'll never let your head hit the bed / Without my hand behind it."

"Come On Get Higher" - Matt Nathanson

Most Romantic Line: "I miss the sound of your voice / Loudest thing in my head / And I ache to remember / All the violent, sweet / Perfect words that you said."

"Drew Barrymore" - Bryce Vine

Most Romantic Line: "You could be the renegade / Bonnie to a Clyde / Harrelson and Juliet / Legends never die."

"Iris" - Goo Goo Dolls

Most Romantic Line: "And I'd give up forever to touch you / 'Cause I know that you feel me somehow / You're the closest to heaven that I'll ever be / And I don't want to go home right now."

"Kiss Me Slowly" - Parachute

Most Romantic Line: "I can see you there with the city lights / Fourteenth floor, pale blue eyes. / I can breathe you in. / Two shadows standing by the bedroom door, / No, I could not / want you more than I did right then, / As our heads leaned in.

"This Town" - Niall Horan

Most Romantic Line: "If the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you / Drive highways and byways to be there with you / Over and over the only truth / Everything comes back to you."

"A Thousand Miles" - Vanessa Carlton

Most Romantic Line: "It's always times like these when I think of you / And I wonder if you ever think of me / 'Cause everything's so wrong and I don't belong / Living in your precious memories."

"Wonderwall" - Oasis

Most Romantic Line: "Because maybe, you're gonna be the one that saves me / And after all, you're my wonderwall."

"Loveeeeeee Song" - Rihanna

Most Romantic Line: "I don't wanna give you the wrong impression / I need love and affection / And I hope I'm not sounding too desperate / I need love and affection."

"Say You Won't Let Go" - James Arthur

Most Romantic Line: "I'm gonna love you till / My lungs give out / I promise till death we part like in our vows / So I wrote this song for you, now everybody knows / Finally it's just you and me till we're grey and old."

"Bloodstream" - Stateless

Most Romantic Line: "I think I might've inhale you / I could feel you behind my eyes / You gotten into my bloodstream / I could feel you floating in me."

"LOVE." - Kendrick Lamar ft. Zacari

Most Romantic Line: "So give me a run for my money / Sipping bubbly, feeling lovely, living lovely / Just love me."

"Take Care" - Drake ft. Rihanna

Most Romantic Line: "When you're ready, just say you're ready / When all the baggage just ain't as heavy / And the parties over, just don't forget me / We'll change the pace and we'll just go slow."

"No One" - Alicia Keys

Most Romantic Line: "You and me together / Through the days and nights / I don't worry 'cause / Everything's going to be alright."

"Clarity" - Zedd

Most Romantic Line: "'Cause you are the piece of me / I wish I didn't need / Chasing relentlessly / Still fight and I don't know why."

"I Won't Give Up" - Jason Mraz

Most Romantic Line: "When I look into your eyes / It's like watching the night sky / Or a beautiful sunrise / Well there's so much they hold."

"Crash Into Me" - Dave Matthews Band

Most Romantic Line: "Touch your lips just so I know / In your eyes, love, it glows so / I'm bare-boned and crazy for you / When you come crash / Into me, baby."

"I Try" - Macy Gray

Most Romantic Line: "I try to say goodbye and I choke / Try to walk away and I stumble / Though I try to hide it, it's clear / My world crumbles when you are not here / Goodbye and I choke."

"Love Like Crazy" - Lee Brice

Most Romantic Line: "Be a best friend, tell the truth, and overuse I love you / Go to work, do your best, don't outsmart your common sense / Never let your prayin' knees get lazy / And love like crazy."

"Bless the Broken Road" - Rascal Flatts

Most Romantic Line: "I couldn't see how every sign pointed straight to you / That every long lost dream lead me to where you are / Others who broke my heart, they were like northern stars / Pointing me on my way into your loving arms."

"Africa" - Weezer

Most Romantic Line: "It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from you / There's nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do / I bless the rains down in Africa / Gonna take some time to do the things we never have."

Download our Valentine's Day playlist, here:

