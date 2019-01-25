Maggie Rogers' Heard It in a Past Life is a dream, Ariana Grande is about to drop a second album less than six months after Sweetener, and Kehlani knows we're patiently waiting for more (yes, more!) music from the R&B/pop genius. These women are passionate, soft, and fierce—much like their new love songs, below, that you and I both know we have no shame playing on repeat.

Enjoy the best love songs of 2019 so far, and make sure to check back for updates with our favorite hits throughout the year.

"Say It" - Maggie Rogers

Just as Maggie Rogers can't seem to pull away from her lover in "Say It," I can't seem to stop listening to her album, Heard It in a Past Life. Right when you think you'll be listening to a slow, intense three-and-a-half-minute song, suddenly you're hit with an upbeat chorus, as if Rogers is making an audible metaphor for her unpredictable feelings.

"7 Rings" - Ariana Grande

Look closely in Ariana's "Thank U, Next" music video, and you'll notice the car in the Legally Blonde scene had the words "7 Rings" on the license plate. Grande so brilliantly alluded to her single from her upcoming album, Thank U, Next, which is essentially a love song dedicated to herself. "My wrist, stop watchin' / My neck is flossin' / Make big deposits / My gloss is poppin.'"

"Dancing with a Stranger" - Sam Smith & Normani

Hello, Sam Smith and Normani collab I didn't know I needed. The resident Good Brit™ and ex Fifth Harmony member teamed up for "Dancing with a Stranger" to create some upbeat love in the club. (Seriously, it's about meeting that stranger in the bar you may or may not end up having a thing for.) "I wasn't even goin' out tonight / But, boy, I need to get you off of my mind / I know exactly what I have to do."

"If My Heart Had a Heart" - Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope—the former lead singer of that band Hey Monday from your teens who also happens to be the first female winner of The Voice—is here to tug at your heartstrings with her newest song, "If My Heart Had a Heart." It's one out of three great singles (she also dropped "Take You Home" and "One More Red Light") from the country artist's upcoming album, Stages, set for release on February 1.

"Nights Like This" - Kehlani ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Like we preached in our best songs of 2019 roundup, "Nights Like This" deserves all the stars for Kehlani's vocals and Ty Dolla $ign's genius entrance three minutes into this nostalgic bop. More Kehlani in 2019, please.

