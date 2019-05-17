I would like to personally thank Nicola Yoon and Ry-Russo Young for restoring my belief in fate and, quite frankly, modern love. The Sun Is Also a Star is a beautiful reminder that once you put your trust into the universe—whether that means coming to terms with the fact that your subway is delayed for a reason (still love to hate you, MTA), or the split second you make eye contact with someone the moment you decide to look up from your phone—you're living the life you're supposed to live.

Without spoiling too much of the movie for you (and the book if you haven't read it yet), the film tells the story about two teens, Natasha and Daniel, who meet the day before Natasha's family is scheduled to be deported. From there, they embark on a day of activities, learning who they are and the true purpose of their encounter.

You'll also be happy to know that Natasha and Daniel's love story includes some pretty great, in-your-feels quotes—without feeling cheesy—that we can all use every once and a while. See the sweetest quotes from the movie, below.

"Compared to the lifespan of the universe, our lives begin and end in a single day." —Natasha

"I believed it would take a lifetime to understand the human heart. In the end, all it took was a single day." —Natasha

"Everyone we meet and every choice we make is part of our story. A million futures lie before us. Which one will come true?" —Natasha

"What are your key ingredients to falling in love? My ingredients are friendship, chemistry, and the X Factor." —Daniel

