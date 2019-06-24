us-politics-abortion-protest-social
This Is What Luke Parker's Been Up To in His Post-'Bachelorette' Life

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Mark BourdillionGetty Images

Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season has been intense, to say the least, and bachelor Luke Parker has been at the center of that drama. We already have some hints about how Hannah might handle Luke, thanks to a very revealing trailer for the rest of her season, but it's also not totally clear how their story ends. Not relying on spoilers, here are all the hints we can gather about what Luke's been up to since the season wrapped, and whether it might include visiting a special Alabama native (she's just one state over!).

He's back at the gym.

The self-described "competitor" has been doing CrossFit:

View this post on Instagram

I completed “Murph” this Memorial Weekend for my second time. It has been right around 1 year since I started CrossFit and did my first Murph Workout in 2018 with @nftf_coach_jesse I finished that workout in 58min (2nd picture). I improved this year finishing the partitioned (breaking up exercises into sets) workout in 44min. again training with @nftf_coach_jesse and the whole @nofo_training_and_fitness family I’m so proud of the courage everyone displayed by giving this a go on Saturday! For those of you not familiar with the workout or why we do it on Memorial Day the workout is as follows: 1 MILE RUN 100 PULL-UPS 200 PUSHUPS 300 AIR SQUATS 1 MILE RUN IN A 20lbs VEST (I also wore military boots) The MURPH Challenge was created in 2014 in honor of Lt. Michael P Murphy, a Navy Seal and recipient of the Medal of Honor for his distinguished acts of valor during the war in Afghanistan. Lt. Murphy was killed in action in 2005, but his legacy lives on through the Murph Challenge. The Challenge is a way to remember what Memorial Day is truly about. Murph is more than just a workout, it is a tradition that helps push us, humble us, and dedicate a bit of pain and sweat to honor a man that gave everything he had. “... no matter how much it hurts, how dark it gets or no matter how far you fall, you are never out of the fight”. I encourage anyone who wants to try this workout to go for it! Even if your not into CrossFit it’s a great way to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country. You can scale this workout to fit where you are now in your fitness so no matter how you do it running/walking or even half the reps remember when it gets hard the reason you are doing the workout in the first place and keep pushing! Completing this was more than “doing a workout” but a way to pay homage and memorialize Lt. Michael Murphy and others who paid the ultimate price in their service to our country. John 15:12-13 My command is this: Love each other as I loved you. Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends. If you are attempting Murph today or this weekend comment/Tag someone below that should do it too! 🇺🇸

A post shared by Luke Joshua Parker (@luke_parker777) on

And swimming (he's participated in triathlons before):

And cycling (ditto here about triathlons):

He was in Georgia for that, which just so happens to be next to Alabama—Hannah's home state. Coincidence? Or are they together? I'm leaning towards the former, considering Georgia is where he's from.

He's hanging out with his family.

Specifically his niece:

His brother and sister-in-law are the ones who applied for him to go on the show.

He's self-aware about how he's being portrayed.

Well, to a degree, anyways. He addressed his behavior and said, in part, "I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect." He didn't apologize, exactly, just noted that he was still learning.

He's also trying to make a joke out of it now:

Doesn't look like any of the other bachelors liked it. I'm not sure, given that he has more shouting and fights coming up on the show, that this would be my reaction, but more power to him!

He's feeling very confident.

An impressive stance, given how annoyed he's made fans over the course of the show:

He's also in on the corny jokes:

He's doing a bit of modeling, as well.

He's getting back into it, post-show:

View this post on Instagram

Out here doing me. 📸 @definitelykenslie

A post shared by Luke Joshua Parker (@luke_parker777) on

And for THIS pic, he actually was in Alabama:

So he's actually been in the same state as Hannah, recently. Interesting...

