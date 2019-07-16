Finally, the moment ABC has teased in previews for a full month happened: On the Fantasy Suite episode of Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, season villain and living beacon of toxic masculinity Luke P. shamed Hannah for having sex. During the dinner prior to what would have been their Fantasy Suite date—an overnight date that, thankfully, did not happen—Luke P. announced that if Hannah had had sex with one of the other contestants, he would think less of her.

"If you told me you were having sex, or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I'd be wanting to go home," Luke said. "One hundred percent." He added that he wouldn't want his wife to have had sex prior to their marriage.

In the single most empowering, indignant moment of an entire season of Hannah being empowering and indignant, Hannah lost it. "There are so many things I don't want in a husband that you've shown," she said. Apparently speechless, she muttered: "It's like...oh, my gosh. That's a big...ew. That's what that is."

Collecting herself, Hannah told Luke: "You haven't shown me respect here. Especially right now. Honestly, you haven't shown yourself respect here...I've been praying for clarity, and I think I've finally gotten clarity. I do not want you to be my husband."

"I have had sex, And Jesus still loves me," she added. "From obviously how you feel, me f***ing in a windmill, you probably want to leave. And my husband would never say what you said to me.”

Upon showing him out with some more choice words, Hannah said directly to the camera: "I didn't just go to the Fantasy Suite. I f***ed in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time." She looked proud, but not as proud as I am of her right now.

In that moment, Hannah became a national hero, or at least a hero to most of Twitter, which went nuts over Luke P.'s toxic and sexist comments. Don't get me wrong, Luke P. was no hero to Bachelor Nation–he's the most widely despised villain, to me, since Juan Pablo; Chad, at least, you felt deeply sorry for by the time he flounced out of Bachelor in Paradise—but this is next-level disgusting. This is the kind of awful that suggests Luke P., like Juan Pablo before him, will be exorcised from Bachelor Nation, never to appear on Paradise or from the lips of Chris Harrison after this season.

Everyone Applauded Hannah's Reaction

My favorite bachelorette of all time. This scene is iconic pic.twitter.com/14gkW3zlgR#TheBachelorette @AlabamaHannah — E M M A (@iemmathompson) July 16, 2019

Hannah, going off on Luke P, as inspirational posters. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/FCrgG6SiKU — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) July 16, 2019

I’m so freaking proud of @AlabamaHannah right now. That takedown in support of women’s sexual freedom will go down in Bachelor nation history. #TheBachelorette — Alexia LaFata (@alexialafata) July 16, 2019

Look, my feelings about #TheBachelorette are long and complicated and messy and contradictory. But that was a great segment, and if this fucking franchise lets that emotional abuser on Bachelor in Paradise it will immediately undermine every ounce of goodwill it has just earned. — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) July 16, 2019

Even Former Contestants Were Appalled

No matter what people may share, there is no gif that can capture Luke’s abominable behavior tonight CAN YOU JUST MARRY TYLER NOW HANNAH FOR THE LOVE OF EVERYTHING THAT’S GOOD AND HOLY #thebachelorette — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) July 16, 2019

This Episode Was Kind of...Empowering?

Tonight we've seen consent portrayed as sexy as hell, and slut-shaming and purity culture shown to be the complete opposite. I rarely say this, but fuck yeah #TheBachelorette — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) July 16, 2019

So, @AlabamaHannah standing up for women & their sexuality is probably the best speech in the history of #TheBachelorette, given that she comes from a part of the country where women’s reproductive rights are under attack &women seeking abortions are wrongfully painted as whores. — Jodi Picoult (@jodipicoult) July 16, 2019

A Gentle Reminder

Public Service Announcement:



sex* outside of marriage is fine

sex* outside of a serious relationship is fine

sex* just for pleasure is fine



*consensual & safe sex#TheBachelorette — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) July 16, 2019

There Were Memes

Me watching Luke P trying to sex shame Hannah #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/hf9VzhoVuP — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) July 16, 2019

Jesus hearing Luke P’s prayers for Hannah #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/tZu8yiVK24 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) July 16, 2019

Get in loser, we’re going.. exactly where you should have gone on rose ceremony 1 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/eyupNJe1tl — emlaurk (@emlaurk) July 16, 2019

Me and the squad when she FINALLY SENT LUKE P. PACKING!!!!!!

#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/tU4btXAV80 — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) July 16, 2019

Luke: I feel like you at least owe me–

Hannah: I don’t owe you anything

Me: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/rBo5jvWfZF — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) July 16, 2019

People Were So Mad

Luke asking if he could PRAY over her before he leaves.... as if wanting to “purify” her i’m angry

#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/heWQb8qbN4 — Bella (@BellaL1299) July 16, 2019

“AMERICA ARE YOU READY FOR SOME GASLIGHTING AND SLUT-SHAMING!!!!!!!!” #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/vGf7nQaiKn — Jordyn Taylor (@jordynhtaylor) July 16, 2019

And Hannah Responded on Twitter