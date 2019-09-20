Happy Downton Abbey Day! After a three year hiatus, the Crawleys (and their beloved household) are back and Downton is open for business—or at least, to the Queen of England in 1927. Downton Abbey the movie hits theaters today, and fans are very excited to see Lady Mary, Lady Edith, Anna, Bates, Lord Grantham, and the rest of the gang on the big screen.

In the film, most of the PBS series' core cast (and fan favorites) have returned, and with them much of the same old drama and spice (Dame Maggie Smith's zingers on the big screen? We're not worthy) as well as new twists and turns and cast members: We'll see a visit from the King and Queen, and as well as a turn from the delightful Imelda Staunton, who Harry Potter fans will recognize as the pink tweed-wearing Dolores Umbridge.

But before you see the movie this weekend (er, what is a weekend?), get in the Downton Abbey mood with three of the upstairs inhabitants of the house—or, at least the actors that play them. Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech, and Laura Carmichael joined MarieClaire.com for a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?, in which we tested the trio on trivia about each other to shed some light on the ins and outs of their friendship. Which British royal does Dockery's dog share a name with? What was Allen Leech's highly ridiculous first Instagram post? What job did Carmichael do before she landed her first official acting role? See how well the Downton actors can answer these fun facts in our video.