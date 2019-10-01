The Best 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Fan Theories

Any longtime fan of Grey's Anatomy knows that anything—and I mean, truly, anything—can happen on this show. (See: The arrival of Denny's ghost.) We've had earthquakes, explosions, hurricanes, bridge collapses, gunfire, and more incidents of flatlining than I can count. Grey's 16th season kicked off with one (1) unexpected pregnancy, two (2) dramatic breakups, and three (3) firings, so the drama shows no sign of slowing down.

There are no fans like Grey's fans, probably because there have been 343 episodes and counting, and that's no small emotional investment. True to form, they've been hard at work theorizing about what's going to happen in this season, so allow me to present the best (a.k.a. the ones that blew my mind the most).

Will Alex Join a Grey Sloan Competitor?

In episode one, we see that Alex is still out of work—and given that Jo is seeking mental-health treatment (and was only a fellow, albeit a "surgical innovation" fellow, to begin with), Alex is now the breadwinner of their household. He's also clearly not very good at being unemployed, which made it no great surprise when Richard showed up and suggested that Alex apply to run the lowest-ranked hospital in the city—because, well, even the lowest-ranked hospital in the city thought Richard was too old to take over.

One Reddit user wrote: "This would be an interesting story line. Competing hospitals." They're right—except that this would sort of bleed into a past storyline, as someone immediately pointed out: "That eventually merge! ...oh wait..."



Agreed another person: "How long before Pac North and GS merge? Also don’t Richard and Catherine have a guest room?" (Remember, Richard insisted he was sleeping on the sofa, even though their house is the size of a small amusement park.)

Side note: As one Reddit user also noted, you really can't ask someone if they're planning to retire and/or die (because, c'mon, this is Grey's) in the near future in a job interview.

Amelia's Pregnancy Is Going to Be a Whole Thing

Look, season 15 just had a big surprise pregnancy storyline (hello, Teddy), so this storyline is probably going to go down a different path. Obviously, Amelia has been pregnant before—she had a son who was born without a brain (official term: he was anencephalic), who lived for just under an hour—so this might stir up all kinds of trauma for her. As one person commented on Reddit: "It’s going to bring up a lot of interesting topics / flashbacks from her first pregnancy. She also mentioned Private Practice in this episode so I wonder if any of those doctors will come back to support her." (Kate Walsh! We want Kate Walsh!)

It seems to be Link's—and, to quote another Reddit user: "It has to be Links, I’m boycotting the show if it’s Owens"—but certainly this would throw a wrench into the (tired) Teddy-Owen-Amelia storyline if it were Owen's, or possibly Owen's. (One interesting point to note, per another user: "I’m hoping the storyline here is that Link thought he was sterile from the chemo as a kid and oh how exciting, not that this could possibly be Owen’s baby.")

"I was much more into a potential threesome storyline than another surprise baby storyline," one person commented. Yeah, I hear that.

And What About Zola?!

Okay, I had forgotten this, but I'm pretty sure the writers had too. Recalls one user: "do you think we’ll acknowledge that zola has spina bifida this season?" This is a good point: When Derek and Meredith adopted Zola many moons ago, it was noted that Zola has spina bifida and a Chiari malformation, a brain defect. Zola...seems to exhibit symptoms of neither of these chronic illnesses.

"The writers definitely don't remember," assured another person on Reddit. "I tell my wife this every time [Zola] is on screen. Thanks for the lol!" someone else wrote.

Stay tuned; this post will be updated.

