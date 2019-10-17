I'll be the first to admit that I have a love/hate relationship with cover songs. Why ruin a good thing you've grown to love and appreciate? (And by grown to love and appreciate, I mean listen to on repeat about 50 times.) But the reality is there's likely another artist out there who can sing the song just as well...or better.

With singers like Lana Del Rey and Halsey creating the best new cover songs of 2019 so far, decide for yourself whether the originals still make the cut, below.

Ben Platt and Kelly Clarkson - Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love"

My jaw completely dropped when I first heard Ben Platt and Kelly Clarkson's rendition of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" on Clarkson's The Kelly Clarkson Show. Both artists can hit a high note like no other, and I want to be best friends with them.

Lana Del Rey - Sublime's "Doin' Time"

New Lana Del Rey fans will likely assume that "Doin' Time" is an original single, but in fact it's a cover of the 1996 Sublime hit. In classic Del Rey fashion, her version is slow, moody, and dare I say...better?

Boyce Avenue ft. Jennel Garcia - Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' "Señorita"

If you weren't watching Boyce Avenue's cover right now, you'd likely picture the lyrics coming straight from the mouths of Camila and Shawn. Here, the chemistry is key to the consistency.

Madilyn Bailey - Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved"

Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" is the heartbreaking radio hit you can't stop playing, but Madilyn Bailey's version is the one that doesn't make you feel so bad about it. The emotion in the 27-year-old YouTube singer's voice radiates as she belts out lyrics like, "Now the day bleeds / Into nightfall / And you're not here / To get me through it all."

Halsey - Jonas Brothers' "Sucker"

It's safe to say Halsey is a JoBro fan. Her slow, blues-y rendition of the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" is sensual, emotional, and a completely badass refresher to the fast dance beat fans are used to (while, of course, still allowing us to appreciate the original).

Weezer - Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)"

Yes, this is Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" and yes, this is a cover of it by none other than Weezer. I don't make the rules.

Ben Platt - Joni Mitchell's "River

If you haven't watched Ryan Murphy's new Netflix show, The Politician, you're missing out on Ben Platt's beautiful rendition of Joni Mitchell's 1971 "River." Platt's character, Payton, adds an emotional depth to the cover listeners wouldn't understand by just hearing the audio, so do yourself a favor and watch it.

Keith Urban - Taylor Swift's "Lover"

Keith Urban was so obsessed with Taylor Swift's "Lover" from her album of the same title that he decided to cover it during one of his concerts. The day Swift released the song he tweeted, "Huge shoutout today to @taylorswift13 on the SUPERB new single LOVER. When a song so exquisitely written becomes a record so gorgeously crafted I feel such a deep sense of gratitude for the 'art' of making music."

