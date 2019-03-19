If we all felt a little more comfortable asking each other our favorite sad song recommendations, the world would be a much more vulnerable, beautiful place. There's no shame in admitting that sometimes we need to put on a sad song (or 10) to simply feel—even if it's about a situation completely unrelated to what we're currently experiencing.

Here, our roundup of the best new sad songs of 2019—including artists like Maren Morris and John Mayer—to play on repeat when you just need to let it all out.

"Be Alright" - Dean Lewis

The relatively new Australian singer Dean Lewis (he gained popularity with his debut single "Waves" in 2017) really hits you in the gut with "Be Alright"—a heartfelt song about his struggle to get over an ex who cheated on him. There is some hope, though: "It's gonna hurt for a bit of time / So bottoms up, let's forget tonight / You'll find another and you'll be just fine / Let her go."

"I Guess I Just Feel Like" - John Mayer

The origin of John Mayer's nostalgic single, "I Guess I Just Feel Like," is pretty incredible, and an ode to his talent:

"I spent August and September of last year looking for new songs and couldn’t find them. I was thinking with my ultra-aesthetic brain, trying to write the tune I thought would be cool to have via sequencers, plugins and effects. (That process has worked barely enough times to still make it justifiable.) Then one day in October I decided I’d had just about enough of myself, and that’s always when the good stuff starts. I got two inexpensive microphones, a 1” tape machine and took out my Martin D-45 guitar. “I’m just going to do what I do,” I remember thinking. And then it all clicked again. I wrote most of “I Guess I Just Feel Like” in an hour. It’s great luck that my friend @daniel happened to stop by to take some photos the day this song was written. The moral of the story? Honesty is the best technology. I can’t wait for you to hear it tonight."

Listen to it when you're feeling sad about the current state of our country, or questioning what you've been taught growing up.

"GIRL" - Maren Morris

Add Maren Morris to the list of untraditional country artists like Kacey Musgraves that are redefining the genre. The lead single on her newest album, Girl, is a refreshingly honest reflection of breaking through your insecurities, including the painful-but-necessary mantras you need to hear to get back up again. "What you feel is natural / You don't gotta put up with this anymore / Pick yourself up off the kitchen floor / Tell me what you waitin' for?"

In other words, if you're sad, put this song on repeat to feel a little better.

"Dreams" - Solange

Sit down and take a moment to truly listen to and appreciate the lyrics of Solange's "Dreams" from her newly-released album, When I Get Home. It's a reminder of the depressing reality of the obstacles that come with fulfilling your dreams—especially for women of color.

"Walking By" - Dido

British singer/songwriter Dido is back with her new album, Still on My Mind, after a six-year hiatus. In this heartbreaking piano ballad, "Walking By," she recounts an abusive relationship and how she wishes she never met the person in the first place.

"Past Life" - Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers is one of the most talented young artists of our time. Just listen to "Past Life"—an incredible example of the 24-year-old's soft-yet-striking vocals as she reflects on her own self-evolution. Then she'll have you in your feels for the rest of the night. Ten out of 10 don't recommend listening to it before the pregame.

"When the Party's Over" - Billie Eilish

"When the Party's Over" is one of two singles released from Billie Eilish's upcoming album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, set for release this month. The 17-year-will give you goosebumps as she whispers lyrics like, "But nothing is better sometimes / Once we've both said our goodbyes / Let's just let it go / Let me let you go." An old soul at her finest.

"Fast" - Juice WRLD

Most people know Juice WRLD from his single, "Lucid Dreams," on Goodbye & Good Riddance (2018). In less than a year, he released his second album, Death Race for Love. "Fast" is a refreshingly honest depiction of how quickly the rapper rose to fame and the consequences that have come along with it. It may seem upbeat, but the lyrics prove otherwise: "I go through so much, I'm 19 years old / It's been months since I felt at home / But it's okay 'cause I'm rich / Psych, I'm still sad as a bitch, right."

"In Vain" - Sigrid

Feel Norweigen singer Sigrid's voice pierce through your soul with her song, "In Vain," as she sings about ending a relationship. Anybody who has attempted and failed to "fix" their partner will relate.

"Shrike" - Hozier

You'll probably hear Hozier's "Shrike" in your next restorative yoga class. It's about living with regret and not saying what you needed to say in the moment. I got butterflies the first time I listened to it on his album, Wasteland, Baby!

"Hope Is a Dangerous Thing For a Woman Like Me to Have" - Lana Del Rey

Original Sad Girl Lana Del Rey is back at it again with her single, "Hope Is a Dangerous Thing For a Woman Like Me to Have." It's so painfully beautiful and dark—and just when you think it can't get any better, you remember she's releasing an entire new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, on March 29. Tears will be shed.

