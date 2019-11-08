Played by Charles Dance in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, Lord Louis Mountbatten was a key figure in Prince Charles' life. The two were very close, and Mountbatten counseled Charles about the future king's personal and professional life—Charles even decided to go into the military like his beloved great-uncle. Season 4 of The Crown is likely to cover the devastating events of 1979: Mountbatten was assassinated by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) during the decades-long ethno-nationalist conflict known as The Troubles.

Mountbatten often took his family on vacation to Sligo—not far away from the border with Northern Ireland—at Classiebawn Castle in Mullaghmore. His family were well-liked by the locals and were seen as a "benevolent" presence there. One of their favorite activities in Sligo was taking out their boat to fish and enjoy the quiet together. The hobby, sadly, became the site of tragedy.

One year previously, in 1978, an IRA sniper had planned to kill Mountbatten but was unable because of bad weather. In 1979, the IRA instead planted a 50-pound, remote-controlled bomb underneath Mountbatten's family boat. When the family boarded the boat on August 27, the bomb was detonated using the remote control, killing Mountbatten and two of his teenage grandchildren, Nicholas and Paul Maxwell. The bomb also wounded Mountbatten's daughter, her husband, her husband's mother Baroness Brabourne (who later died from her injuries at the hospital), and another son who survived.

Mountbatten with family. Ralph Crane Getty Images

The IRA claimed responsibility for the bombing, calling it an "execution," and also took responsibility for two roadside bombs that went off the same day 18 hours later. The roadside bombs killed 18 British troops and one civilian in Northern Ireland (later known as the Warrenpoint ambush).

The Royal Family was, of course, completely devastated. (Mountbatten remains one of the most well-known individuals to die during the conflict.) At Mountbatten's funeral, Prince Charles, who must have been particularly devastated, did a reading. He spoke in front of the 2,000-member congregation, saying that Mountbatten was "a constantly active brain which was never allowed a moment’s rest...There was always a new challenge to be overcome, fresh projects to be set in motion, more opposition to be defeated—all of which were pursued with a relentless and almost irresistible single-mindedness of purpose.

"Although he could certainly be ruthless with people when the occasion demanded, his infectious enthusiasm, his sheer capacity for hard work, his wit made him an irresistible leader among men," Charles added.

