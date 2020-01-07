US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
Today's Top Stories
1
Michelle Williams Pleads for Women to Vote in 2020
ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 24
2
Everything We Know About the New 'Bachelor' Season
image
3
The Great Skincare Reset
image
4
The Best Looks From the 2020 Golden Globes
Members of the Royal Family Attend Sunday Church Service At Sandringham
5
Kate Middleton Is Making Birthday Fedoras Happen

Hannah Ann Sluss From 'The Bachelor' Had a Great Modeling Career

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
The BachelorABC

Potential spoilers for The Bachelor. Hannah Ann Sluss, who's an early frontrunner for Peter Weber's heart on his Bachelor season, has been a successful model for several years. She does quite a bit of creative work, too—in between her work as a pageant contestant, according to her bio, Sluss is "a talented painter and loves to dabble in interior decorating when she's not slaying it in front of the camera as a model."

But her modeling is the most advanced work Sluss has done. She's represented by Campbell and Model Club, and as of late she's been she's repped by The Block Agency. Here's what we know about her (impressive) career pre-Bachelor.

Here's some of her early work.

She's been modeling since she was very young, as seen with this book cover photoshoot when she was just a teen:

She's done an ad for Sonic (and did a throwback to a Downy ad in her Stories, which has since expired):

And she's done print ads for Jovani:

She represented a Vanity Fair collection in 2017:

And shared a long hair headshot:

And her work has taken off lately.

She has been represented by Next since 2018, and she was thrilled about taking her career to the next level:

She's tagged a number of brands in her glamour shots on Instagram. I see Khloé Kardashian's Good American:

Revolve:

View this post on Instagram

🖤✨👁

A post shared by Hannah Ann (@hannahann_sluss) on

Lulus:

Victoria's Secret:

View this post on Instagram

Sweet like candy to my soul 💛🌈 🍭

A post shared by Hannah Ann (@hannahann_sluss) on

And even Lululemon:

She even appeared in a music video.

Sluss played the female lead in the music video of Chris Lane's "I Don't Know About You":

It's a story about the fun one who got away. In the end she gets carted off in a cop car? I dunno.

Basically, her work has been really varied—and chances are, she'll be even more well-known post-Bachelor.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Who Are the Women of 'The Bachelor' in 2020?
image
Who Is 'Bachelor' Contestant Victoria Fuller?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From 'The Bachelor' Franchise
image Who Is Kelley Flanagan, 'Bachelor' Frontrunner?
image Who Is 'Bachelor' Contestant Victoria Fuller?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Who Are the Women of 'The Bachelor' in 2020?
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 'The Bachelor' Has Already Finished His Season
image Who Is 'Bachelor' Contestant Madison Prewett?
ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 24 Everything We Know About the New 'Bachelor' Season
image Who Is Hannah Ann Sluss From 'The Bachelor'?
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 Does Hannah Join Peter's Season of 'The Bachelor'?
image
Where Are They Now: The Couples of Bachelor Nation
The Bachelor Visits Extra This Is When 'The Bachelor' Will Air In 2020