Potential spoilers for The Bachelor. Hannah Ann Sluss, who's an early frontrunner for Peter Weber's heart on his Bachelor season, has been a successful model for several years. She does quite a bit of creative work, too—in between her work as a pageant contestant, according to her bio, Sluss is "a talented painter and loves to dabble in interior decorating when she's not slaying it in front of the camera as a model."

But her modeling is the most advanced work Sluss has done. She's represented by Campbell and Model Club, and as of late she's been she's repped by The Block Agency. Here's what we know about her (impressive) career pre-Bachelor.

Here's some of her early work.

She's been modeling since she was very young, as seen with this book cover photoshoot when she was just a teen:

She's done an ad for Sonic (and did a throwback to a Downy ad in her Stories, which has since expired):

And she's done print ads for Jovani:

She represented a Vanity Fair collection in 2017:

And shared a long hair headshot:

And her work has taken off lately.

She has been represented by Next since 2018, and she was thrilled about taking her career to the next level:

She's tagged a number of brands in her glamour shots on Instagram. I see Khloé Kardashian's Good American:

Revolve:

Lulus:

Victoria's Secret:

And even Lululemon:

She even appeared in a music video.



Sluss played the female lead in the music video of Chris Lane's "I Don't Know About You":

It's a story about the fun one who got away. In the end she gets carted off in a cop car? I dunno.

Basically, her work has been really varied—and chances are, she'll be even more well-known post-Bachelor.

