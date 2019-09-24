Potential spoilers for The Bachelor ahead. Already, Peter Weber's The Bachelor season has several women that are...characters. One of these contestants is Hannah Sluss, the former pageant contestant who already knows a famous former contestant, and has had a fairly successful modeling career—and a history of hunting, fYI. These spoilers come courtesy of Reality Steve and spoiler-y Bachelor Instagram accounts, and this is what we know about her so far.

She's from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sluss is 23 and religious (judging by the Bible reference in her Instagram profile, now set to private). She's apparently good friends with Hannah Godwin (maybe she got tips on how to navigate the show?), so she's already sort of aware of how the whole "dating one guy who is dating 29 other women" thing works.

She's also one of the castmembers who had at one point a picture of her with friends after hunting animals, which I won't link to and find upsetting.

She's a model and actress.

Sluss is represented by Model Club and The Campbell Agency, and is either 5'6" or 7" and has either blue or green eyes, depending on who you ask. Apparently she's been featured online and in print, including for Sonic and Downy ads (so, in other words, she was a successful model before coming on the show). She even featured in Chris Lane's "I Don't Know About You" video:

Definitely a Southern girl.

She's a former pageant contestant.

Sluss competed in the Miss Tennessee competition more than once. In fact, video has surfaced of a very cringey moment that kiiiiiind of went off the rails (she talked about hazing and violence on college campuses as opposed to...answering the question that was presented to her):

I’m very well aware that pageant competitions can be nerve wracking and anyone can freeze up when asked a question. Well one of Peters women, Hannah Sluss, almost had her own “Such as South Africa, and the Iraq, everywhere, like, such as...” moment a few years ago... pic.twitter.com/7NQ5BIpQ72 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 19, 2019

Whoops.

Here's what we know about all of Peter's women so far.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE