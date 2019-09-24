image
Today's Top Stories
1
15 Minutes With Elizabeth Warren
image
2
The Best Runway Looks From Milan Fashion Week
image
3
Read 'The Fountains of Silence' With Us in October
image
4
Nail Trends Straight From the Catwalk
image
5
The Coziest Trend for Fall: Printed Turtlenecks

Who Is Hannah Sluss From Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' Season?

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
ABC

Potential spoilers for The Bachelor ahead. Already, Peter Weber's The Bachelor season has several women that are...characters. One of these contestants is Hannah Sluss, the former pageant contestant who already knows a famous former contestant, and has had a fairly successful modeling career—and a history of hunting, fYI. These spoilers come courtesy of Reality Steve and spoiler-y Bachelor Instagram accounts, and this is what we know about her so far.

She's from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sluss is 23 and religious (judging by the Bible reference in her Instagram profile, now set to private). She's apparently good friends with Hannah Godwin (maybe she got tips on how to navigate the show?), so she's already sort of aware of how the whole "dating one guy who is dating 29 other women" thing works.

She's also one of the castmembers who had at one point a picture of her with friends after hunting animals, which I won't link to and find upsetting.

She's a model and actress.

Sluss is represented by Model Club and The Campbell Agency, and is either 5'6" or 7" and has either blue or green eyes, depending on who you ask. Apparently she's been featured online and in print, including for Sonic and Downy ads (so, in other words, she was a successful model before coming on the show). She even featured in Chris Lane's "I Don't Know About You" video:

Definitely a Southern girl.

She's a former pageant contestant.

Sluss competed in the Miss Tennessee competition more than once. In fact, video has surfaced of a very cringey moment that kiiiiiind of went off the rails (she talked about hazing and violence on college campuses as opposed to...answering the question that was presented to her):

Whoops.

Here's what we know about all of Peter's women so far.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Who Is 'Bachelor' Contestant Jade Gilliland?
image
Sarah Coffin Might Be a 'Bachelor' Frontrunner
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From 'The Bachelor' Franchise
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 What Happens on This Season of 'The Bachelor'?
image Whitney Fransway, Connor Saeli's Status Post-'BiP'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Sarah Coffin Might Be a 'Bachelor' Frontrunner
image Are Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson Dating?
image Investigating Whether Tayshia and JPJ Are Together
image Who Are the Women of 'The Bachelor' in 2020?
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 When Does 'The Bachelor' Air in 2020?
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 Who Wins 'The Bachelor' and Peter Weber's Heart?
image This Pilot Might Be 'The Bachelor' in 2020
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 14 Who Will Be the Next 'Bachelor'?