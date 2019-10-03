Spoilers for The Bachelor.

Peter Weber has already narrowed down his ladies to the top 15 (feels like his season has gone by incredibly quickly, right??) and included in that number is contestant Victoria Fuller. Because the show hasn't yet put out bios and contestants usually make their accounts private before the show airs, we don't know a whole lot beyond what spoiler Instagram accounts, Reddit, and Reality Steve (long-time show spoiler) have been able to dig up. Luckily, we already know she's one to watch, mostly because she was on a date with Weber on October 2 that was heavily spoiled online—and it looked very dramatic. So what do we know so far?

She's from Virginia.

Fuller is 25 and from Virginia Beach. According to her LinkedIn, she's a recruiter at TEKsystems, and is also a substitute teacher within the Virginia Beach public school system. She graduated from Old Dominion University in 2015 with a degree in economics.

She's done well on the show.

Spoiler alert: Fuller is one of the top 15 women that Weber's selected. AND, not only that, but she got a one-on-one date to spend with Peter. As a matter of fact, that's exactly what led to a very dramatic, cringey situation last night. The date was public (at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Ohio), so a whole bunch of it got spoiled.

Her date was...awkward.

Let's break it down. There are a whole bunch of photos and video here, but the short version is: The two were at a Chase Rice concert, and lo and behold, it turns out that Fuller had dated or been involved with Rice:

Is it normal that a musical act on this show was already following one of the contestants before she was ever on? And THAT particular contestant was specifically chosen for THIS particular date? Hmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/uFZZDiPxzf — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 2, 2019

(cont)...that’s why he follows her on IG. I don’t know how serious it was, how long it was for, or how/why it ended. But don’t think for a second Victoria being on today’s 1-on-1 wasn’t done on purpose. Will be interesting to see if anything comes of it. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 3, 2019

So, in a nutshell, imagine you're dating this really cute guy, and the two of you are headed on a whirlwind date. Then who should the producers pick as the musical act for your date but your ex-boyfriend? Fuller apparently looked SO MAD, and then unfortunately she and Weber both had to talk to Rice in front of the cameras:

(UPDATE): Once they got off stage, Victoria was visibly upset talking to her producer with her arms crossed. Peter talked to Chase first. Then Victoria went to talk to Chase behind the tent w/ 2 camera crews filming the entire time. Soooo yeah, definitely more to this story. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 3, 2019

There is a 0 percent chance that situation wasn't intentional on the producers' part. TBD on whether she ends up getting the date rose after the weirdness with her ex, but as far as I can tell, the two had been broken up. So it's just...awkward, not necessarily something that might get her kicked off the show.

Here's everything we know about Peter's women so far (including how far Victoria's gotten).

