Thursday night, for the first time in five years, we got to revisit Pawnee, Indiana, and it had me feeling some kind of way. (Amazing. I felt amazing.) There were tears, laughs, and smiles all around! I even may have belted Bye Bye Lil' Sebastian for three consecutive hours after.

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, Retta, and all the other familiar faces from the hit series appeared in the special episode in an effort to raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. (If you have the means, feel free to donate here.)

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," executive producer Michael Schur previously said in an announcement about the Parks and Rec reunion. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast, and they all got back to me within 45 minutes."

In the episode, Leslie Knope (Poehler) attempts to stay in contact with all of her friends while practicing social distancing. Obviously, the same antics Parks and Recreation is known for took place, and Twitter went wild with glee. Perd Hapley interviewed Ben and Leslie! Jean-Ralphio got run over by a Porsche! The whole cast sang "5,000 Candles in the Wind"!

See what fans of the beloved comedy had to say about the digital reunion. And then go eat some waffles.

NOTHING HAS BROUGHT ME MORE JOY THAN THIS 😭💞#ParksAndRecreation pic.twitter.com/EKue0IOsEY — Mari loves and likes parks and rec (@gamorasrosa) May 1, 2020

the parks and rec reunion is the only thing keeping me going, god i can’t express how much i love this show #ParksAndRecreation pic.twitter.com/ALDOJUQoeW — JAS (@JaaasmineLove) May 1, 2020

I shed a tear while watching this part😭😭. 5000 Candles in the Wind🎶#ParksAndRecreation #LilSebastian pic.twitter.com/FAs7nLPMDl — Beatriz Rivera (@__bettylove_) May 1, 2020

sometimes i'm like,,, my happiness shouldn't rely on tv shows in the way it does, then i see things like this and i get why i depend on them #parksandrecreation pic.twitter.com/4pOVkWuNna — marta | nsfr !! (@plattfumeros) May 1, 2020

So good to see the whole gang again! Miss you in the saddest fashion!! #ParksAndRecreation pic.twitter.com/PJOXOtD8uB — ChubbyLikeTheWalrus (@ThayerHillary) May 1, 2020

In conclusion? Everyone is crying.

