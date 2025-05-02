Netflix's friendship dramedy The Four Seasons is a must-watch for anyone who turns to TV for their vacation inspo. (Especially now that The White Lotus is over.) The eight-episode series from Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield is based on Alan Alda's 1981 film of the same name, following a friend group comprised of three middle-aged couples as they go on four vacations together, one in each season. Each trip pushes the cast of TV legends to grapple with issues like health concerns, mid-life malaise, and keeping relationships fresh at a time when it's easier to take them for granted.

Since the series arrived on Netflix on May 1, 2025, viewers can't stop asking where each segment was filmed. It turns out that Netflix subscribers on the East Coast won't have to travel far to follow in the show's footsteps. Below, read on for everything to know about The Four Seasons' filming locations.

The Four Seasons' cast, from left: Claude (Marco Calvani), Danny (Colman Domingo), Kate (Tina Fey), and Jack (Will Forte). (Image credit: JON PACK/Netflix)

Where were the "Spring" episodes of 'The Four Seasons' filmed?

Episodes 1 and 2 of the Netflix series see the longtime friend group reunite in the spring, as they stay at finance guy Nick (Steve Carell) and ceramicist Anne's (Kerri Kenney-Silver) lake house. According to Tudum, various locations throughout New York's Hudson Valley region, including properties in Cold Spring, Newburgh, and Fishkill, stood in for the lakeside property and the neighboring town. Expect a return to the upstate area soon, as most of The Four Seasons' episodes were filmed throughout New York State.

The group enjoys spring, from left: Jack (Will Forte), Kate (Tina Fey), Claude (Marco Calvani), Danny (Colman Domingo), Nick (Steve Carell), and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver). (Image credit: JON PACK/Netflix)

Where were the "Summer" episodes of 'The Four Seasons' filmed?

For the show's most incongruous getaway, which was planned by Nick's new 30-something girlfriend Ginny (Erika Henningsen), the Gen X group headed to a tropical eco resort with several yurts and a beachfront bar. Episodes 3 and 4 were the only installments filmed outside New York, with production heading south to Puerto Rico.

Eventually, when a hurricane threatens to blow the eco resort away, the group has to relocate to a four-star hotel just a mile away. These scenes were filmed at El Conquistador in Fajardo, on the northeast side of the island. The luxury resort's amenities include a spa, a small water park, an 18-hole golf course, and a 100-acre private island.

Nick (Steve Carell) checks out an unknown island. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Where were the "Autumn" episodes of 'The Four Seasons' filmed?

For fall, the friend group headed back to where it all began, as Kate, Jack, Nick, and Anne visited their daughters for Parents' Weekend at the same college where Kate, Danny, and Jack first met. These campus scenes were filmed at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, while Poughkeepsie and Beacon, New York stood in for the college town.

Kate (Tina Fey, center) and Jack (Will Forte, right) visit their daughter Beth (Ashlyn Maddox, center right) at college. Also pictured, from left: Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Claude (Marco Calvani), and Danny (Colman Domingo). (Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

Where were the "Winter" episodes of 'The Four Seasons' filmed?

For the final ski getaway in episodes 7 and 8, The Four Seasons traveled to Mount Peter in Warwick, Orange County, New York. The resort's ski season usually lasts from December to March. They offer skiing, snowboarding, and tubing, according to their website.

Kate (Tina Fey) and Danny (Colman Domingo) hit the slopes. (Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)