Where Was 'The Four Seasons' Filmed? What to Know About the Filming Locations
Tina Fey's new Netflix comedy is filled with vacation inspo for any East Coasters watching.
Netflix's friendship dramedy The Four Seasons is a must-watch for anyone who turns to TV for their vacation inspo. (Especially now that The White Lotus is over.) The eight-episode series from Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield is based on Alan Alda's 1981 film of the same name, following a friend group comprised of three middle-aged couples as they go on four vacations together, one in each season. Each trip pushes the cast of TV legends to grapple with issues like health concerns, mid-life malaise, and keeping relationships fresh at a time when it's easier to take them for granted.
Since the series arrived on Netflix on May 1, 2025, viewers can't stop asking where each segment was filmed. It turns out that Netflix subscribers on the East Coast won't have to travel far to follow in the show's footsteps. Below, read on for everything to know about The Four Seasons' filming locations.
Where were the "Spring" episodes of 'The Four Seasons' filmed?
Episodes 1 and 2 of the Netflix series see the longtime friend group reunite in the spring, as they stay at finance guy Nick (Steve Carell) and ceramicist Anne's (Kerri Kenney-Silver) lake house. According to Tudum, various locations throughout New York's Hudson Valley region, including properties in Cold Spring, Newburgh, and Fishkill, stood in for the lakeside property and the neighboring town. Expect a return to the upstate area soon, as most of The Four Seasons' episodes were filmed throughout New York State.
Where were the "Summer" episodes of 'The Four Seasons' filmed?
For the show's most incongruous getaway, which was planned by Nick's new 30-something girlfriend Ginny (Erika Henningsen), the Gen X group headed to a tropical eco resort with several yurts and a beachfront bar. Episodes 3 and 4 were the only installments filmed outside New York, with production heading south to Puerto Rico.
Eventually, when a hurricane threatens to blow the eco resort away, the group has to relocate to a four-star hotel just a mile away. These scenes were filmed at El Conquistador in Fajardo, on the northeast side of the island. The luxury resort's amenities include a spa, a small water park, an 18-hole golf course, and a 100-acre private island.
Where were the "Autumn" episodes of 'The Four Seasons' filmed?
For fall, the friend group headed back to where it all began, as Kate, Jack, Nick, and Anne visited their daughters for Parents' Weekend at the same college where Kate, Danny, and Jack first met. These campus scenes were filmed at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, while Poughkeepsie and Beacon, New York stood in for the college town.
Where were the "Winter" episodes of 'The Four Seasons' filmed?
For the final ski getaway in episodes 7 and 8, The Four Seasons traveled to Mount Peter in Warwick, Orange County, New York. The resort's ski season usually lasts from December to March. They offer skiing, snowboarding, and tubing, according to their website.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
