'The Speed Cubers' on Netflix Is Unique, Quirky, and So Sweet

One of Netflix's new short documentaries of summer 2020 is all about the world of "speedcubing." If you're not aware (I was not), "speedcubing" is the practice of racing to solve of a Rubik's Cube, although there are other puzzles that can be included in the practice. It is completely mesmerizing to watch these prodigies—a lot of speedcubers are quite young—as their fingers move in hyperfast time to speedsolve Cubes in as little as seven seconds. But The Speed Cubers, out July 29, is also a deep dive into this very niche space that nevertheless has ardent fans around the world and garners a ton of attention during competitions.

The documentary, which is directed by Sue Kim, will make you feel like, for a few seconds, you might actually be able to solve some of these puzzles, too. (Cut to me sadly staring at one for eight hours.) So what do we know?

The Speed Cubers stars two "speedcubing" champions, Max Park and Feliks Zemdegs.

The 40-minute documentary covers "two best Rubiks Cubers in the world": speedcubing champions Park (17) and Zemdegs (23). Zemdegs had held the title of fastest cuber ever for nearly 10 years, before Park beat his 3x3x3 record in 2017.

Despite their rivalry—they're probably neck and neck for the first and second speedcubers in the world—they're also totally friends, and it's pretty cute to watch. In particular, we hear a lot about Park, who was diagnosed with autism as a child, and the process of him becoming interested in speedcubing as well as his meteoric rise to becoming one of the best in the world.

The plot of The Speed Cubers includes a world championship.

The documentary provides context on speedcubing as well as the background of each of the two players. The documentary will also cover the World Championship. Even though Zemdegs and Park are close, there can't be two winners, so the tension mounts as the two are put head-to-head against each other to determine who's the best in the world. No spoilers here—just watch!

