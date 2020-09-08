Spoilers for The Bachelorette ahead. Filming has very likely wrapped for The Bachelorette, which can only mean one thing: We're that much closer to watching the utterly insane, first-ever Bachelorette season in which Clare Crawley is being replaced by Tayshia Adams (more details at that link if you have no idea what I'm talking about). Now, the question of "Who does Crawley pick?" has swiftly pivoted to, "Just kidding, who does Adams pick?" And one name that's already got people talking is Spencer Robertson—a new addition to the cast once COVID-19 delayed the show and Crawley's season was recast with some older contestants. The handsome 30-year-old Robertson has been pegged as one to watch from the beginning, and recent spoiler accounts have only confirmed that he's important to the show. So what do we know about him?



He's from California, like Adams.

According to his Facebook bio when he was introduced as a contestant, Robertson hails from La Jolla, CA. Per his public Instagram, he lives in San Diego (Adams is from Orange). It looks like he used to play lacrosse as a midfielder, and got a shoutout from a former team about his new role:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Robertson hasn't posted since December 2019, so there's not a ton of personal detail on him just yet (before Adams joined Colton Underwood's Bachelor season, she was similarly pretty private). He's posted about being an avid traveler since 2012 and is very, very into sports—the Oregon Ducks (his alma mater) being his team of choice.

His last post was for his role as best man to his friend's wedding:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

He'll also very occasionally post about his family. This looks to be a (very) throwback-y photo that he posted way back in 2014:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Also, now we know he has a brother!

He's an engineer.

Ooooh a smartie! Per his LinkedIn (spotted before he took down his profile picture), he went to the University of Oregon for Chemistry and now works as founder and general manager for Robertson Water Treatment. Judging by this tagged pic of him from 2017, he appears to have time for plenty of working out, though:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On what appears to be his (unverified) Twitter, Robertson tweets about sports:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Last productive Saturday of the year. #goducks — Spencer Robertson (@Spencer_jay) August 29, 2015

He also does the occasional RT, like this one about animal rights:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA (@peta) December 4, 2018

And, very occasionally, politics.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Trump is the Kardashian of politics right now. — Spencer Robertson (@Spencer_jay) December 16, 2015

But, he hasn't posted since early 2019—so clearly he's not particularly active on social media, unless he has private accounts we don't know about.

He got Tayshia Adams' first impression rose.

This, per Bachelorette spoiler Reality Steve, is an interesting one—considering Robertson was brought on for Crawley initially, it sounds like there were some initial sparks between the two (I mean...I can definitely see it). It doesn't necessarily mean he's going all the way, though, so just know he's one to watch for the first several episodes of Adams' season. We'll update when we know more...

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io