If you're very much like me and have a binging-TV-shows problem, you've most likely already finished Netflix's latest extraterrestrial drama, Away. The 10-episode show follows an international space team and their journey to Mars from the moon. It's crazy addictive, and after that finale, we're all wondering the same thing: What happens next? Well, the only way we'll find out what happens next to our tight-knit group of astronauts is if there's a season two. Here's what we know we know so far.

(P.S. If you're looking for any kind of content that doesn't take place on this planet, check out this list of space movies out of this world.)

Netflix hasn't confirmed a second season...

Currently, the streaming giant hasn't announced whether Away will come back for season two. Usually, when it comes to renewing shows, Netflix likes to wait a couple weeks to see what audiences think of the show and if it's worth renewing. In this case, it totally is because with the cliffhanger they left us on, I have to know what happens.

Andrew Hinderaker, the show's creator, wants there to be a second season as much as you do. In fact, it's been the plan all along.

Hilary Swank in Away. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

"There's no news to break in terms of whether we know that there will be future seasons, but the plan was always for a multi-season arc," says Hinderaker to The Capital Times. "The intention was always to start the first season and end the first season exactly how we did. But part of the reason the show is called Away is we were always interested in that journey, and what happens when they go home. There's this phenomenon among astronauts, it's so fascinating, where home becomes space, and they feel away back home. And, of course, that's amplified in a mission to Mars where you've been gone for three years. You literally are different people when you come back."

The cast also wants a second season.

The cast and everyone else involved has been raving about wanting to work together again. Ato Essandoh, who plays Kwesi on the show, told RadioTimes recently, "I'm sure there are plans for a second season like there would be any time, and I would definitely want to be a part of that."

His co-star Ray Panthaki, Ram on the series, totally agrees. He says, "Of course, I would love for there to be a second season of the show. I think there's so much more for it to says."

Ray Panthaki and Ato Essandoh in Away. NETFLIX

What could happen in season two?

But let's say there would be a season two (currently crossing our fingers). What could viewers expect to see? Hilary Swank, who plays Captain Emma Green, believes they'll continue to focus more on space's unknowns.

"Well you know, if we were to do anything else, I think it's continuing to explore," says Swank to Radio Times.

As for if we'll run into any out-of-this-world obstacles (read: aliens) when the team is trying to find life on Mars, showrunner Jessica Goldberg doesn't think the show will go there.

"When I say life, I mean like a microorganism," says Goldberg to Inverse. "I don't mean an alien. The show would never go in that direction."

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io