Spoilers for this season of The Bachelorette. In case you missed it, this is the season of two Bachelorettes: Clare Crawley, who quit the show early to be with one of the contestants, and Tayshia Adams, who finished out the season. Now, speculation is rampant for which bachelor Adams picks for her winner—and one contestant we already know is important is Ivan Hall. We know he's close with his family and has an absolutely cool job that should help him stand out from the other contestants. Apparently, intelligence and ambition are huge turn-ons for him, which bodes well for the likes of Adams (and Crawley, too, which was probably why he was selected in the first place). So what do we know about this 28-year-old engineer from Texas—and why is he so important to the season?

Ivan has a very cool job.

Hall lives in Dallas, TX, but grew up in Plano, TX, and was born in Chicago, IL. His favorite sports teams hail from either Chicago or Dallas, per his Facebook. Per his LinkedIn, he's an engineer at Lockheed Martin (sooo...he's a smartie, basically) and he got his B.S. from Texas Tech.

His ABC bio literally says he's "building jets for the U.S. military," so he's definitely got a ton to tell Adams about. His Insta bio also says he's an "investor." Apparently he also wants to own his own exotic car rental company one day—and his Insta highlights features vintage cars. Oh and exercise: He's super into working out.

Ivan is super close with his family.

Hall's Instagram is filled with family, including his dad and brother (he's also referred to himself as a "middle child" so he may have two siblings):

According to his bio, he apparently talks to his mom every day, and loves her Filipino cooking (swipe to see pics of him and his fam).

Ivan is important to Tayshia's Bachelorette journey.

We don't know who won Adams' season yet, but per Reality Steve, Hall is one of her top four bachelors. And get this—he's apparently in the top two, alongside fellow contestant Brendan Morais! But this is such an odd season, with a closed set and fewer contestants than normal, that Adams' season ending is really anyone's guess—and, says Steve, her ending is "messy" and perhaps a bit untraditional (so, like a lot of recent seasons?). But keep an eye on him either way, because he's one to watch.

