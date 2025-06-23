Love Island USA season 7 is halfway through, which means it's time for half of our favorite Islanders to head to Casa Amor. If you're a new fan of the reality franchise, still reeling from Taylor and Jeremiah's departure, and curious why much of the fandom is fired up, that's because Casa Amor is a major turning point in the season. For those who are tuning in for the first time or need a refresher, Casa Amor is when every couple in the season so far will emerge either stronger than ever...or destroyed. According to host Ariana Madix, this year's Casa will have "more twists and turns than ever before."

Below, read on for everything you need to know about Casa Amor in Love Island USA season 7, including when it starts and what we know about the 11(!) new bombshells.

Host Ariana Madix stands in front of the Islanders at the fire pit. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

What is Casa Amor on 'Love Island USA' season 7?

Each year, Casa Amor begins with a secret text, received by the Islanders on a morning around halfway through the season. Half of the Islanders are invited to leave the main villa and head to a second house, leaving their current partners behind without even a kiss goodbye.

On the June 21 episode of the aftershow titled Aftersun, Love Island USA host Ariana Madix teased that season 7 will have "more twists and turns to Casa than ever before."

"They are going to start it very differently, getting the girls out, something they’ve never done before," Madix said, according to Parade. "I feel like I say that a lot like we’ve never done it before, but then it’s always something crazy we’ve never done before."

While separated, both the men and women islanders will face an ultimate test of temptation and loyalty, as five new girls and six new boys (affectionately dubbed Casa Girls and Boys by fans) check into each of the villas. As we saw with Kaylor and Aaron in season 6, even the most devoted couples can crumble when one of their heads is turned.

TJ and Chelley (center left) kiss during a challenge as Ace (left) and the Islanders watch. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

How long does Casa Amor last on 'Love Island USA' season 7?

According to NBC, the current Islander couples will be separated for less than a week, with Casa Amor set to last four days starting on Monday, June 23. In previous seasons, Casa has spanned four to five episodes, so it's likely that the Islanders's dramatic reunion will take place at the end of this week.

What happens at the end of Casa Amor on 'Love Island USA' season 7?

If you thought that season 7's recouplings and eliminations have been dramatic so far, you're not ready for the chaos that Casa will sow. At the end of the four days, the original Islander girls will decide whether to return to the Villa alone or to bring along a Casa boy and form a brand-new couple. Meanwhile, the original boys will have chosen whether to reunite with their existing connection or recouple with one of the Casa girls.

The recoupling following Casa is guaranteed to be the biggest shakeup of the season, with several new couples likely to form while many of the most popular Islanders may be left single and vulnerable. Season 6 ended with five single Islanders left; will season 7 surpass even that? (I'm thinking yes.)

The vulnerable Islanders during the June 22 elimination, from left: Jeremiah Brown, Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez, Austin Shepard, Hannah Fields, Iris Kendall, and Amaya Espinal. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Who is in the Casa Amor cast on 'Love Island USA' season 7?

As for those leaving the main villa, the ladies headed to Casa Amor include Amaya Espinal, Andreina Santos, Cierra Ortega, Huda Mustafa, Iris Kendall, Chelley Bissainthe, and Olandria Carthen; and the men being put to the test are Ace Greene, Austin Shepard, José “Pepe” García, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Taylor Williams, and TJ Palma.

Following the June 22nd episode, Love Island USA teased viewers with a quick look at the rest of the season 7 Casa Amor cast, briefly revealing the five men and six women joining the Islanders. We'll have to wait until 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on June 23 to get Casa's official debut for their full introductions, but Peacock confirmed their names on June 23, ahead of the first Casa episode. Standouts include Vanna, an influencer with nearly 200,000 Instagram followers pre-Love Island; Coco, an eye-catching model; Chris, an international basketball pro; and Zak, a Thai model who's friends with none other than season 6's Miguel.