A word of advice for filmmakers outside the U.S. hoping to get their foreign-language series picked up by Netflix: Make it about a heist. Within a year of Netflix's obtaining the rights to Money Heist, for example, the Spanish crime drama had become the streamer's most-watched non-English series and one of the most-watched Netflix Originals overall. More recently, upon its Jan. 8 release, Lupin became the first French show to debut in the Netflix U.S. top 10—and the mystery-comedy series doesn't seem to be planning on leaving any time soon.



Lupin stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a man on a mission to avenge his father, who died in prison after being framed by his boss, Hubert Pellegrini (played by Hervé Pierre), for the theft of a diamond necklace. Decades after his father's death, Diop is inspired by one of Maurice Leblanc's classic novels to become a master of disguise and trickery like Leblanc's character Arsène Lupin in order to expose the Pellegrini family's own crimes. In a nutshell, it's like if Danny Ocean was French and decided to organize a heist for moral rather than merely financial gains.

With Lupin's first five episodes already stealing their way into the homes of Netflix users around the world, the obvious next question is whether we'll be getting new episodes of the series in the near future. The short answer? Oui! The longer answer? Keep reading.

Has Lupin been renewed for a second season?

Not yet, but don't freak out: The five episodes currently available on Netflix are only the first half of season one, so in all likelihood, part two should be arriving on the streamer fairly soon. Netflix has broken seasons in half several times before, including with The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and its Unsolved Mysteries reboot, so this shouldn't be cause for alarm. Plus, based on the runaway success of the first batch of episodes, it seems safe to assume that, by the time part two airs, Lupin will have also been renewed for a full second season.

When will part two of Lupin be released?

Netflix's past split-season schedules saw the second half of Unsolved Mysteries premiere just three and a half months after the first, while the final episodes of Kimmy Schmidt's fourth season took eight months to debut. Going off of those timelines, the remaining episodes of Lupin's first season could arrive as soon as mid-April, or as late as the beginning of September. Time to test out that whole "power of positive thinking" thing and will a mid-April premiere into existence!

What will part two of Lupin be about?

Without giving too much away, part one of Lupin left off on a major cliffhanger in Diop's revenge plot, just as the budding heist-meister was getting thoroughly entangled in an even broader web of deception and widespread corruption. The next set of episodes, then, will probably see Diop and his estranged wife Claire, played by Ludivine Sagnier, reuniting with their son, while Diop also figures out how to convince Detective Youssef Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab) that he's one of the good guys (kinda). On top of all this, he still needs to accomplish his original mission to reveal the Pellegrini family's misdeeds and clear his father's name. A totally normal to-do list.



