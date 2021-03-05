The following post contains major spoilers for season 1 of WandaVision.

The Marvel miniseries, starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, and Paul Bettany as her synthezoid significant other, Vision, officially kicked off MCU's Phase 4 when it began airing on January 15. And after a whirlwind season, and an explosive finale, fans are eager to know if Wanda's storyline will continue past the nine episodes of season 1 on Disney+.

Co-starring Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, and Randall Park, WandaVision season 1 explored Wanda's trauma and grief as she and Vision lived out sitcoms in suburbia. The series received mixed reviews early on, with some critics noting the strange pacing of the first few episodes. But since then, fans have by and large been blown away by showrunner Jac Schaeffer's unique, funny, beautiful, and intriguing approach to Marvel storytelling. (And let's not forget the plethora of mind-blowing bombshells the show dropped every episode—clues that continue to expand the entire MCU.)

Could there be a season 2 of WandaVision?

In an interview with Collider, Olsen laughingly teased, "It could [have a second season]." While it doesn't seem like much of a comment, the fact that the actress didn't slam close the door closed on the opportunity is telling in a world where things are kept tightly under wraps. She added that she doesn't have any concrete details yet about the show continuing on.

Kevin Feige recently also weighed in on the chances of the show being renewed. Speaking at TCA, the Marvel studio head said he has no current plans to greenlight WandaVision season 2. Instead, he confirmed that WandaVision season 1 would flow directly into the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (The Sorcerer Supreme was name-dropped in the finale, with Agatha Harkness noting that the Scarlet Witch's powers exceed those of Stephen Strange's, so it tracks that Wanda would seek him out for guidance...or to take him down...)

Feige, though, left things open-ended about the show's future. “I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite ‘No’ to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision,” he said per Deadline.



He also teased that some of the other shows on the Disney+ slate (Loki, Ms. Marvel) are being considered for second seasons. “The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films. So it will vary based on the story. Sometimes it will go into a season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series,” Feige added.

The Disney+ show's director, Matt Shakman, echoed Feige's sentiments in recent comments to Collider. "We have no plans for WandaVision season 2 at all," he told the outlet. "That could change, of course. It all depends on what's the story. We were very focused on telling this story over nine episodes and hopefully coming to a conclusion that feels satisfying and also surprising."



Unfortunately, the biggest nail in the coffin for a season 2 was that the season 1 finale was titled "The Series Finale." Though that could just mark an official end to the sitcom tropes of the first season since the illusion of that world also fully unraveled at the end of episode nine.

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. (Image credit: Disney)

What could season 2 of WandaVision be about?

It's hard to really say, considering all the twists and turns of season 1. But we do know that Olsen has already begun working on Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange sequel. (Though the same can't be said for Bettany's Vision, who technically died in Avengers: Infinity War, and only existed within Wanda's Westview hex. But there's also White Vision out in the world now...) In typical Marvel fashion, every storyline will be interconnected which means the events of the newly-announced Spider-Man: No Way Home, slated for December 2021, could also have ramifications for Wanda's future storyline.



Some had anticipated that season 2 of WandaVision wouldn't even revolve around Wanda or Vision. Instead, their twins Tommy and Billy—a.k.a. Wiccan and Speed—could helm the season, fighting to save the universe as the Young Avengers (something which fans got a taste of in the finale). But in the final moments of episode nine, viewers saw Wanda's gut-wrenching decision to give up her family to save the residents of Westview. So could season 2 see Wanda trying to find a way to bring her children back into the world?



There's also the Scarlet Witch of it all. The season finale showed Olsen's character hiding away as her witchy counterpart studied the Darkhold. So a second season could show Wanda with a slew of new, more intense, maybe evil, superpowers.

When could season 2 of WandaVision premiere?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will reportedly hit theaters on March 25, 2022. If WandaVision gets renewed it likely wouldn't premiere until late 2022 or early 2023.

Who could star in WandaVision season 2?

It's unclear. The entire supporting cast quickly became fan favorites, so it would be hard to imagine a second season without, for instance, Kat Dennings's Darcy Lewis or Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness (she's a gas!). With Wanda's sorcery keeping Agatha trapped in her sitcom alter ego of a "nosy neighbor," it feels like a good possibility Hahn will pop up again somewhere in the MCU—perhaps fulfilling her comic book role as Wanda's mentor. The other good news? Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau is confirmed for Captain Marvel 2 so fans will definitely see more of her emerging superpowers (in space, and probably alongside Nick Fury, as teased in the episode's post-credits scene).

