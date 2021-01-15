'WandaVision' Season 1: Everything We Know
The Marvel miniseries is getting rave reviews.
Created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision is Disney+'s first MCU Phase Four show. In it, Wanda and Vision live a quintessential suburban life—or so it seems. It's not fully clear where the miniseries lies on the MCU timeline especially because—SPOILER—Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War. Is this what Wanda was up to during the five-year snap? Does this alternate universe have to do with Wanda's reality-shifting powers? Did Wanda figure out a way to bring her beloved Vis back without the Mind Stone? We'll see.
Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their Avengers roles as Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a. Scarlet Witch) and Vision, respectively. The show will also star Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, and Randall Park.
This isn't just another movie where we see Olsen wiggle her fingers and send bad guys flying. The show will delve deep into Wanda's Scarlet Witch persona and what makes her tick, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.
"[We have] the opportunity to tell their story and show more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision, Vision, and most importantly, reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we make a big deal of in the show, is the fact that Wanda is the Scarlet Witch," Feige said at CCXP 2019, per Collider. "And what does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? That’s what we play into with this show in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future of Phase 4 of the MCU."
After some delays in production earlier this year due to COVID, the show finally premiered with its first two episodes on January 15.
Time to splurge on that Disney+ account! Unsurprisingly, the Marvel Studios show will only be available on Disney's streaming service. The good news? After you finish WandaVision you can continue getting your Wanda and Vision fix by binging all the other super-popular MCU films available on Disney+.
A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming January 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jx8cnmdZDTNovember 12, 2020
According to ScreenRant, the show will have nine episodes (totaling 6 hours of content). They'll drop weekly on Fridays, with the last airing on March 5. TVLine reports that the first three episodes hover around 30 minutes each to mimic the sitcoms the storylines hint at.
MCU fans will be thrilled to hear the show is getting rave reviews, with critics describing the concept as a delightful homage to classic TV, commending the comedic acting, and praising the risks the showrunner took. Basically, you'll definitely want to watch (especially if you plan to invest in future Marvel series and films). See some reviews, below:
Consequence of Sound: “Unabashed, off-kilter, and unlike anything Marvel has ever attempted, WandaVision is a reality-warping joy that promises a new beginning of the MCU.”
TIME: “Though it gets off to a slow start, the show has plenty going for it, from gorgeous, extremely expensive-looking production design and breathtaking special effects to punchy performances, a trippy mood, and a plot that does eventually become quite absorbing.”
Hollywood Reporter: “If you were looking for charming stars to convey a Mary Tyler Moore/Dick Van Dyke vibe, you couldn’t do much better as Olsen and Bettany get to spell out the sweet chemistry that the movies have only hinted at.”
Key Moments in the MCU That Led Up to 'Endgame'
