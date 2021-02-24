Today's Top Stories
Meena Harris's Phenomenal Teams Up With 'Bridgerton' for Amazing Merch

There's an "I burn for you" sweatshirt!!

By Zoe Guy

If you’re a Regé-Jean Page misser like me, you’ll be thrilled to learn that his iconic line–I burn for you–from the steamy Netflix romp Bridgerton has been immortalized on a sweatshirt. In a new collab with Phenomenal, the female-lead lifestyle brand committed to bringing awareness to global causes and cultural issues, the collection seeks to “amplify the series’ empowered female characters and honor its diverse casting,” according to the press release.

“Bridgerton symbolizes the Phenomenal messaging around ambition for 2021 by centering dynamic, female characters who don’t conform to society’s limited views of who and what women should be.”

shop it
phenomenal bridgerton i burn for you sweatshirt
Courtesy of Phenomenal

The collection launches with four different looks and intends to expand into a larger offering in the future. Each sweatshirt features a quote from the series including the famous Lady Whistledown salutation, “Dear Reader,” and her saucy statement, “If there’s a scandal, I shall uncover it.”

shop it
phenomenal bridgeton if there's a scandal i shall uncover it sweatshirt
Courtesy of Phenomenal

Phenomenal is a company founded by Meena Harris–the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris–and has been organizing activist-focused campaigns since their founding over four years ago. Previous campaigns include products with the phrase “Phenomenal Voter” and “Phenomenally Black.”

The Bridgerton x Phenomenal collab launches on Wednesday, February 24 at 12pm ET.

