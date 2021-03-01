In a bittersweet and moving speech on Sunday night, Chadwick Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. “He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices,” she said. “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells us you can that tells you to keep going that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

Boseman passed away last August at the age of 43 after a battle with cancer. He had filmed several movies, including Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, while keeping his diagnosis private.

Ledward added: "He would thank Mr. George C. Wolf, Mr. Denzel Washington, lots of people at Netflix, Ms. Viola Davis. He would thank Glynn Turman, Mr. Michael Potts, Mr. Colman Domingo, Ms. Taylour Paige, Mr. Dusan Brown. And I don't have his words, but we have to take a moment to celebrate those we all love so thank you HFPA for allowing us all to do that. And, honey, you keep 'em coming."

People everywhere were moved by Ledward's courage in the face of loss:

He would be so proud of his wife’s strength and grace. #TaylorSimoneBoseman #GoldenGlobes — Vickie Carter (@vickievictoria) March 1, 2021

The strength and grace and beauty of Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward, my god. pic.twitter.com/D03jK7obiZ — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) March 1, 2021

Absolutely incredible, raw, and touching speech from Chadwick Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward. Her strength, her beauty, her emotion... I'm in awe. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/w8D9cg5riL — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 1, 2021

"I don't have his words."



In awe of the strength of Taylor Simone Ledward. pic.twitter.com/sBcnwspvcF — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 1, 2021

My eyes are watching the rest of the show but my mind is just playing Taylor Simone Ledward’s speech over and over in my head. What an incredible display of love and strength. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/bKG29RLiRl — Eric Anderson (@Eric42Anderson) March 1, 2021

One of the hardest and bravest moments in live television history, thank you Taylor Simone Ledward #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/wLrxPmgtGn — Tony Mosello (@MoselloATC) March 1, 2021

Gxd bless Taylor Simone Ledward, what a moving tribute and speech about her beloved husband. Chadwick Boseman’s legacy and impact know no bounds. May his memory be a blessing. 🙏🏻#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/wY2ezVw9fy — Lisa Steinberg (@GoodHumorGrl) March 1, 2021

