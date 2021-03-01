In a bittersweet and moving speech on Sunday night, Chadwick Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. “He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices,” she said. “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells us you can that tells you to keep going that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”
Boseman passed away last August at the age of 43 after a battle with cancer. He had filmed several movies, including Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, while keeping his diagnosis private.
Ledward added: "He would thank Mr. George C. Wolf, Mr. Denzel Washington, lots of people at Netflix, Ms. Viola Davis. He would thank Glynn Turman, Mr. Michael Potts, Mr. Colman Domingo, Ms. Taylour Paige, Mr. Dusan Brown. And I don't have his words, but we have to take a moment to celebrate those we all love so thank you HFPA for allowing us all to do that. And, honey, you keep 'em coming."
People everywhere were moved by Ledward's courage in the face of loss:
