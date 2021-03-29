"O.C. Swingers" Is Your New Favorite Chill-Inducing Podcast

Fans of murder shows, cult docs, and other equally spine-tingling forms of entertainment rejoice: A brand new podcast is here to chill your sensibilities."O.C. Swingers," a 10-part series produced by audiochuck follows the ongoing case against Newport Beach orthopedic surgeon (and, for any fans of Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, brief Bravo reality star) Dr. Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, a substitute teacher.

In 2018, the couple was accused of drugging and raping women and recording the acts on their cell phones. Prosecutors at the time said there were over 1,000 videos to support the charges, though in February, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer moved to dismiss all charges, saying "not a single piece of evidence or video or photo that shows an unconscious or incapacitated woman being sexually assaulted." The couple has vehemently denied the accusations, saying that they were swingers, not criminals; their lawyer said that the allegations had "destroyed" their lives.

Superior Court Judge Gregory Jones did not immediately grant Spitzer's motion. If he does not, charges will go forward and seven women will have the opportunity to share their stories.

"Were Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley the 'Bonnie and Clyde of drugging girls' as one victim told detectives or were they sexually liberated swingers framed by a conviction-hungry prosecutor?" Justine Harman, the writer and host of the series, asks in the trailer. Harman, who is behind podcasts The Baron of Botox and Broken Harts and a former editor at ELLE and Glamour, explores this gripping case in the new series released today.

Listen to the trailer below and find the first two episodes on audiochuck and Spotify.

