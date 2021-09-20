Taraji P. Henson Just Hinted She Might Release Music Soon

Taraji P. Henson, who stunned at the 2021 Emmy Awards in a plunging sheer black Elie Saab dress (which has pockets!), sort of dropped the mic on the red carpet, hinting that she might be releasing music sometime in the future. *Pause for reaction.*

It wasn't so much a slip of a tongue as it was a teaser. On the red carpet, E! co-host Karamo Brown interviewed Henson about her upcoming role as Miss Hannigan in NBC’s ‘Annie’ Live Musical. (The television special will air on December 2, 2021.) When he asked “have you ever wanted to cut an album?” she replied, rather coyly, “You been talking to somebody? Stay tuned!”

Getty Images

Getty Images

It wouldn't be the first time Henson has blessed us with her vocals. The star made her singing debut in the 2005 film Hustle & Flow. The song, Three 6 Mafia's 'It's Hard out Here for a Pimp,' won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2006 and Henson and the music group performed it at the Oscars that year. But Henson's singing career started long before then: She actually put herself through college pay by working, in part, as singing-dancing waitress on a dinner cruise ship.

While tonight's semi-admission may, admittedly, not be a smoking gun, if Henson does release music of her own (please!), we will be all ears.

