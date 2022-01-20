Are Harry and Beaux Together After 'Too Hot to Handle'?

Huge spoilers ahead for season 3 of Too Hot to Handle. Amid the rule breaks and eye-wateringly gorgeous location shots, the third season of Too Hot to Handle saw an unexpectedly tender pairing: Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson. Unlike most couples in Too Hot to Handle, whose relationships start with sexual tension and end with thousands of dollars lost, Beaux and Harry spent the first several episodes of season three as friends, bedmates, and occasional cuddle buddies.

"I'm starting to notice that she's got a really cute laugh," Harry says of Beaux during the body-painting extravaganza of episode four. "I think there's a little connection growing," Beau says during her confessional in the same episode.

By episode five, things are heating up between them. "Me and Beaux have both been on a roller coaster, and at the start we weren't anything. Now, I do think there's something there," Harry says at the beginning of the episode. Patrick, being Patrick, implores Harry to share his feelings with Beaux, which he does—and what do you know, Beaux feels the same! Ish! "[Let's] just go with the flow, see what happens, and if something comes out of it, then it does," she tells him.

"I do like Harry," Beaux says in her confessional. "I don't want to be hurt. I've been hurt badly in the past."

By the end of the season—again, spoilers ahead—Beaux and Harry are boyfriend and girlfriend, and they leave the villa hand-in-hand. (I won't ruin the ending for you, but let's say that the rest of the Too Hot to Handle cast is obsessed with this pairing as I am.) The final episode even features a couples' confessional, with Beaux and Harry addressing the camera together. "We went from nothing to being in love!" Harry jokes.

Are Beau and Harry still together?

Let's talk timing. The third season of Too Hot to Handle likely filmed in early 2021; Chase DeMoor from season two confirmed that his season finished filming in December of 2020, and that filming lasted about two months. Assuming we take Lana's word for it and believe her claim from the first episode of season three that her next cast of singles piled in right away, that places us in January 2021, with filming wrapping up at roughly the end of February.

So, if Beau and Harry were still together, they'd have been dating for about a year at this stage. While both of them are from the U.K., they live several hours apart—Beaux is from Kent, and Harry is from Middlesborough. It's worth noting that neither will likely official reveal their relationship status until the show has been out for a couple of weeks—that's the timing we saw with couples on past seasons of Too Hot to Handle—but we do have some hints.

For example: Beaux confirmed in an interview with Capital FM that they still talk, but the jury is still out on whether they're together-together. "We’re still in touch a lot," she said. "He’s amazing, he’s literally like the male version of me.” She also reportedly said to Goss.ie: "Let’s just say we are both really happy."

Meanwhile, Harry told Capital FM: "I’m still in contact with Beaux." He added: "Me and Nathan FaceTime a lot—we’re all still in contact with each other, but I’d say mostly [I'm in contact] with Nathan and Beaux."

Whatever their relationship status, it's clear Harry and Beaux are still on good terms. Harry commented "Slaying 🔥" on a recent photo of Beaux, and added "Fit! 🔥" on a second photo. As for Beaux, she left a "🥺" emoji on a recent photo of Harry, who replied with a heart emoji. Beaux and Harry's brother, George, also follow each other on Instagram. But some of Beaux's recent Instagram captions suggest that she might be newly single—"Laughter will always be the best therapy"; "Trust the timing of your life"; "Love yourself before you love anyone else." Jury's out...