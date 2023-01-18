Sometimes, when the mind-numbing cattiness of The Real Housewives gets old, it's nice to turn on something that gets the ole noggin' spinning—something you'll enjoy watching that teaches you something new. Enter: The year's best documentaries. As with the best documentaries of 2022, these are the series and films that will garner your full attention with real-life stories from the past and present day. 2023's slate of awe-inspiring titles has a little something for everyone, from insightful sports stories to pop culture bombshells. Get ready to add these new documentaries to your watchlist.

'Break Point'

Premieres: Out now on Netflix

Sports lovers and tennis fans especially are sure to love Netflix's new docuseries, Break Point. This series follows up-and-coming tennis stars over a year as they train and compete their way across the globe in the hopes of becoming the sport's number one player.

Premieres: Out now on Apple TV+

It turns out there's a lot of tension behind the scenes of the world's most popular sport. Over four episodes, this series follows what happens when plans for a breakaway soccer league emerge. Leaders of the sport are forced to decide whether that want to defend or upend soccer's long-held traditions.

'The Price of Glee'

Premieres: Out now on Discovery+

On-screen, Glee was a show full of fun song and dance numbers, but things off-screen weren't nearly as lighthearted. ID's The Price of Glee focuses on the biggest controversies involving the cast, including the tragic deaths of Naya Riveria and Cory Monteith. Take this one with a grain of salt, though, as it's reported none of the main cast or crew contributed.

'The 1619 Project'

Premieres: January 26, 2023 on Hulu

Brought to you by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole-Hannah Jones and the New York Times Magazine, this docuseries isn't your average history lesson. This six-part series places the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the forefront of our nation's history.

'Pamela: A Love Story'

Premieres: January 31, 2023 on Netflix

We all become obsessed with the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee thanks to Hulu's Pam & Tommy, but Anderson herself is taking back her own narrative in this documentary. In her own words and personal videos, Anderson tells the story of her rise to fame from small town girl to international sex symbol.

'Gunther's Millions'

Premieres: February 1, 2023 on Netflix

Somewhere in Miami, there is a German Shepherd reportedly worth $400 million dollars lounging about in his mansion with his staff of servants. I wish I was joking. This Netflix documentary shares the story of Gunther VI, a very lucky dog who inherited his wealthy owner's estate, and dives into the question: Where exactly did the money come from?

'The Reluctant Traveler'

Premieres: February 24, 2023 on Apple TV+

When you can't afford to trot across the globe, the next best thing is to watch someone else do it on TV. This travel series sees Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy explore some incredible places including Japan, Portugal, Maldives, Finland, and more. Knowing Levy, the series' eight episodes are sure to be filled with dry jokes and funny situations.

'Stephen Curry: Underrated'

Premieres: TBA in 2023 on Apple TV+

Even if you're not a fan of basketball, you'll be able to appreciate Stephen Curry's coming-of-age story. From his time as a college player to a four-time NBA champion, this film documents Curry's rise to stardom with intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage, and on camera interviews.

'Stan Lee'

Premieres: TBA in 2023 on Disney+

On what would have been his 100th birthday, Disney officially announced their 2023 documentary on legendary comic creator, Stan Lee. The project is set to detail the life and legacy of Lee, whose Marvel characters like Captain America, Iron-Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and more have had an undeniable effect on pop culture.