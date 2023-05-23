Love Twisty Thrillers? You'll Devour 'Everyone Who Can Forgive Me Is Dead'

If you're a fan of twist-filled thrillers, biting prose, and dark campus secrets—well, do I have the book for you. Admittedly, as the author of said book, I'm biased, but I wrote Everyone Who Can Forgive Me Is Dead in large part because I love those kinds of stories from authors like Jessica Knoll, Andrea Bartz, Rachel Hawkins, Ashley Winstead, and oh, man, I could go on. Troubled narrators, long-hidden secrets, a seemingly glittering life, winter nights in New York City—they all come together to form the plot for Everyone Who Can Forgive Me Is Dead, coming out February 6, 2024 with Minotaur Books.

Let me tell you a little more about it: Nine years ago, with the world's eyes on her, Charlie Colbert fled. The press and the police called Charlie a "witness" to the nightmarish events at her elite graduate school on Christmas Eve—events known to the public as "Scarlet Christmas"—though Charlie knows she was much more than that. Now, Charlie has meticulously rebuilt her life: she's the editor-in-chief of a major magazine, engaged to the golden child of the publishing industry, and hell-bent on never, ever, letting her guard down again. But when a film made by one of Charlie's former classmates threatens to shatter everything she's worked for, Charlie must decide how far she’ll go to stop the past that haunts her from colliding with her shiny present.

Katherine St. John calls it "rife with tension from page one" and "a book I struggled to put down." Laurie Elizabeth Flynn says it's "voicey, unpredictable, and wholly addictive"; Colleen McKeegan loves how it "plays with memory to deftly unpack the dangerous ways our minds trick when obsession and a lack of control collide." Ashley Winstead described it as a "tautly constructed thriller in which a woman’s fate rests on answering the one question that has always eluded her: What is she capable of in her darkest moments?"

As for me, I hope you love this book as much as I loved writing it. You can pre-order Everyone Who Can Forgive Me Is Dead at Target, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, or Amazon. Once you finish it, I'd love to hear what you thought via Goodreads.