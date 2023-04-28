Gen-Z pop star Madison Beer gave Marie Claire a tour of her personal library in the latest episode of Shelf Portrait (opens in new tab), our video series in which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their book collections.

In the video, Beer shared that one of her favorite hobbies is collecting vintage books, which explains why her shelves are lined with beautiful, antique-looking titles. One of her "most prized possession" books? A rare edition of Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass. The singer also revealed she's especially a fan of mental health books, naming The Body Keeps the Score (opens in new tab) by Bessel van der Kolk the "catalyst" to her own mental health journey. Other books near and dear to Beer's heart include Love Me, Don't Leave Me (opens in new tab) by Michelle Skeen, The Giving Tree (opens in new tab) by Shel Silverstein, and Complex PTSD: From Surviving to Thriving (opens in new tab) by Pete Walker.

With so many books on mental health on her shelf, it's no surprise Beer wrote one herself. Beer's memoir, The Half of It, dives into her experience from being discovered at 12 years old and learning to navigate the spotlight. She cited her favorite mental health books as inspiration behind her own writing, saying, "I'm unsure of the place I would be in without those, so I felt like writing that hopefully could make other people feel the same way I felt reading those books."

To learn about Beer's favorite LA bookstore, the series she's embarrassed she's never read, and the person she loves to chat books with, watch Beer's full Shelf Portrait video, then order some of her favorite books for yourself, below.