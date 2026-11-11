Sometimes the best manicure is a timeless classic. While burgundy isn’t a revolutionary fall shade, it remains a staple for a reason. This rich, purplish-red hue looks effortlessly sophisticated and flatters virtually every skin tone, nail shape, and length. It makes a bold statement without trying too hard, providing a more refined alternative to bright cherry red (though there will always be a place in my heart for a vibrant, true red), while also transitioning perfectly for the colder months.
“Burgundy is such a timeless fall and winter shade, but there are so many ways to give it a fresh, modern twist,” says celebrity manicurist Erica De Los Santos. “I love incorporating subtle gold accents to elevate the color and add a touch of elegance.” Another way to make it stand out this season is the “privacy screen” trend. “By mixing magnetic cat eye effects with rich bordeaux tones, you can create a multidimensional look that shifts beautifully in the light. It’s a great way to make a classic seasonal hue feel entirely unique," De Los Santos explains.
To embrace this confidence-boosting hue, try a deep, moody crimson like Dior’s 047 Nuit 1947, or opt for Essie’s Half Full—a translucent purple-red lacquer that taps into the jelly nail trend. Still need a bit more inspiration? Below, discover 17 chic burgundy nail ideas to save for your next salon appointment.
Classic Crimson
Consider this vibrant, deep red your ultimate seasonal transition. It’s bold enough to command attention on its own, needing little more than a glossy topcoat for a high-shine, mirror finish. It’s a welcome shift from the tomato reds of early fall without feeling too dark.
Dior
Dior Vernis - 047 Nuit 1947
Dark Cherry
These polka dot nails balance playful charm with chic sophistication. The warm, reddish-brown base paired with silvery-white polka dots delivers a bright pop of contrast for an eye-catching look.
KIKO MILANO
Smart Nail Lacquer 14
Wine Red
Just like a chilled glass of red, this beautiful shade is always a good idea. It strikes the perfect balance—not too dark and not too bright—making it the ideal color if you’re not quite ready to commit to a deep, moody hue.
Olive & June
Cabernet
Claret
To lighten things up (just a tad), reach for this rich burgundy polish. It’s a great transitional color, guaranteed to pair perfectly with every festive soirée on your calendar this year.
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Manucurist
Amour
Twilight Burgundy
I love this striking, detailed design on a deep purple-red base. Featuring silver stud accents on one hand and burgundy stars on the other, it’s a guaranteed conversation starter for your next party.
LONDONTOWN
Elderberry | Londontown
Oxblood
“This rich, almost-black burgundy is absolutely stunning,” says De Los Santos. “I like how deep and dramatic it is while still maintaining that classic, sophisticated elegance. It’s a timeless color that never goes out of style—especially during the fall and winter months.”
Essie
Wicked
Sweet Sangria
This versatile berry-bordeaux shade serves up a bright, universally flattering pop of color. It’s the ultimate low-effort, high-impact look—and it pairs particularly well with chunky gold jewelry.
Olive and June
Mulberry
Bold Bordeaux
Elevate this trend with a fresh, graphic twist. Solid-colored nails are beautifully balanced by two accent nails featuring thick-tipped French manicures and sleek gold lines. It’s a bold, clean look that’s guaranteed to stand out.
Essie
Model Clicks 371
Ruby Wine
Make a bold style statement with this deep, blackish-red manicure. It gives short nails an edgy, modern vibe (definitely bookmarking this one for inspo), but looks equally stunning on a long almond shape.
Dazzle Dry
Passionate Red
Burgundy Chrome
Chrome isn’t going anywhere—it’s just getting a seasonal upgrade. This deep, moody base brings the drama while the pearlescent finish catches the light with every move. Pro tip: Layer this polish over any color or wear it solo to get the look at home.
Dashing Diva
One Gel Magnetic Nail Polish - Reverb
Dark Cranberry
If you prefer to skip the nail art, this vivid hue stands beautifully on its own. Think of it as a modern upgrade to the timeless “vamp manicure.”
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour 155 - Rouge Noir
Pinot Noir
This square burgundy manicure is elegant, understated, and ideal for the season ahead. Recreate the look with OPI’s On The Sweet List, a sultry garnet shade with maroon undertones.
OPI
On the Sweet List
Smoked Burgundy
Add a touch of drama to your nails with this deep red hue that borders on black. I’m absolutely obsessed with this look paired with bold silver jewelry.
Dazzle Dry
Mulled Wine
Deep Merlot
Opting for a single, rich color feels instantly luxe and elevated. This particular lacquer balances subtle berry undertones with a deep base for striking dimension.
Essie
Berry Naughty
Delicate Dots
If you want to switch up a solid-colored mani, add delicate polka-dot detailing on an accent nail or two. Even better, if you want to skip the DIY, press-ons deliver this exact look with minimal effort.
Glamnetic
Cute as Cherry Pie Press-On Nails
Cabernet
This unique shade balances a translucent purplish hue with warm red undertones and a glassy shine. Apply two to three coats for a gorgeous berry color that speaks for itself.
Essie
Half Full
Burgundy Cat Eye
Offset a rich bordeaux lacquer with cat eye accent nails, where a light-reflecting streak creates a mesmerizing color shift with every movement. It’s an elegant alternative to chunky glitter or bold geometric designs, keeping your manicure understated yet distinctive.
Aprés
Fireworks Galaxy - G04
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Meet the Expert
Erica De Los Santos
Erica De Los Santos is a celebrity nail artist, editorial manicurist, beauty educator, and founder of Nail’d It Beauty Lounge. With experience across celebrity beauty, New York Fashion Week, and editorial campaigns, she brings a professional perspective on nail artistry, emerging trends, and nail care.
Katherine Louie is a New York-based writer and editor with eight years of experience reporting on beauty, grooming, style, and travel. Known for her rigorous product testing, she evaluates everything from luxury skincare to leather goods to help readers shop smarter. Her work has appeared in Forbes, GQ, BuzzFeed, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, and more. Find her on Instagram @katherinelouie1.