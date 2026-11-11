I Found 17 Stylish Burgundy Nail Looks to Inspire Your Next Fall and Winter Manicure

Usher in the holidays with this rich, wine-inspired shade.

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(Image credit: IG @thenaileditions | IG @m.o.n.a.j | IG @maniq.studio)
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Sometimes the best manicure is a timeless classic. While burgundy isn’t a revolutionary fall shade, it remains a staple for a reason. This rich, purplish-red hue looks effortlessly sophisticated and flatters virtually every skin tone, nail shape, and length. It makes a bold statement without trying too hard, providing a more refined alternative to bright cherry red (though there will always be a place in my heart for a vibrant, true red), while also transitioning perfectly for the colder months.

“Burgundy is such a timeless fall and winter shade, but there are so many ways to give it a fresh, modern twist,” says celebrity manicurist Erica De Los Santos. “I love incorporating subtle gold accents to elevate the color and add a touch of elegance.” Another way to make it stand out this season is the “privacy screen” trend. “By mixing magnetic cat eye effects with rich bordeaux tones, you can create a multidimensional look that shifts beautifully in the light. It’s a great way to make a classic seasonal hue feel entirely unique," De Los Santos explains.

To embrace this confidence-boosting hue, try a deep, moody crimson like Dior’s 047 Nuit 1947, or opt for Essie’s Half Full—a translucent purple-red lacquer that taps into the jelly nail trend. Still need a bit more inspiration? Below, discover 17 chic burgundy nail ideas to save for your next salon appointment.

Classic Crimson

Deep red glossy nails, super classic burgundy manicure with a little shine

(Image credit: IG @thenaileditions)

Consider this vibrant, deep red your ultimate seasonal transition. It’s bold enough to command attention on its own, needing little more than a glossy topcoat for a high-shine, mirror finish. It’s a welcome shift from the tomato reds of early fall without feeling too dark.

Dark Cherry

Brownish burgundy nails with tiny white polka dots scattered across them

(Image credit: IG @nanamiu_nails)

These polka dot nails balance playful charm with chic sophistication. The warm, reddish-brown base paired with silvery-white polka dots delivers a bright pop of contrast for an eye-catching look.

Wine Red

Rich wine red manicure, simple glossy finish and a slightly softer red tone

(Image credit: IG @m.o.n.a.j)

Just like a chilled glass of red, this beautiful shade is always a good idea. It strikes the perfect balance—not too dark and not too bright—making it the ideal color if you’re not quite ready to commit to a deep, moody hue.

Claret

slightly purple burgundy shade, super glossy and simple

(Image credit: IG @bydafinna)

To lighten things up (just a tad), reach for this rich burgundy polish. It’s a great transitional color, guaranteed to pair perfectly with every festive soirée on your calendar this year.

Twilight Burgundy

Little silver studs and stars on burgundy nails, two different designs on each hand

(Image credit: IG @maniq.studio)

I love this striking, detailed design on a deep purple-red base. Featuring silver stud accents on one hand and burgundy stars on the other, it’s a guaranteed conversation starter for your next party.

Oxblood

Very dark red almost black nails, short and rounded

(Image credit: IG @m.o.n.a.j)

“This rich, almost-black burgundy is absolutely stunning,” says De Los Santos. “I like how deep and dramatic it is while still maintaining that classic, sophisticated elegance. It’s a timeless color that never goes out of style—especially during the fall and winter months.”

Sweet Sangria

Berry-colored nails with gold rings and plaid jacket sleeve

(Image credit: IG @nailditbyt_)

This versatile berry-bordeaux shade serves up a bright, universally flattering pop of color. It’s the ultimate low-effort, high-impact look—and it pairs particularly well with chunky gold jewelry.

Bold Bordeaux

Burgundy nails with thick French tips and thin gold detailing

(Image credit: IG @lenny.nailstudio)

Elevate this trend with a fresh, graphic twist. Solid-colored nails are beautifully balanced by two accent nails featuring thick-tipped French manicures and sleek gold lines. It’s a bold, clean look that’s guaranteed to stand out.

Ruby Wine

Short nails painted a deep black cherry shade

(Image credit: IG @saskiafenwick)

Make a bold style statement with this deep, blackish-red manicure. It gives short nails an edgy, modern vibe (definitely bookmarking this one for inspo), but looks equally stunning on a long almond shape.

Burgundy Chrome

Dark burgundy nails with a reflective chrome finish

(Image credit: IG @paris.chet.beauty)

Chrome isn’t going anywhere—it’s just getting a seasonal upgrade. This deep, moody base brings the drama while the pearlescent finish catches the light with every move. Pro tip: Layer this polish over any color or wear it solo to get the look at home.

Dark Cranberry

Deep cranberry red manicure with a glossy finish

(Image credit: IG @maha.nails.chicago_)

If you prefer to skip the nail art, this vivid hue stands beautifully on its own. Think of it as a modern upgrade to the timeless “vamp manicure.”

Pinot Noir

Dark garnet nails in a simple solid-color manicure

(Image credit: IG @makemeamazinggelpolish)

This square burgundy manicure is elegant, understated, and ideal for the season ahead. Recreate the look with OPI’s On The Sweet List, a sultry garnet shade with maroon undertones.

Smoked Burgundy

Deep burgundy nails with silver jewelry and a dark glossy finish

(Image credit: IG @m.o.n.a.j)

Add a touch of drama to your nails with this deep red hue that borders on black. I’m absolutely obsessed with this look paired with bold silver jewelry.

Deep Merlot

Long nails painted an almost-black burgundy shade

(Image credit: IG @saskiafenwick)

Opting for a single, rich color feels instantly luxe and elevated. This particular lacquer balances subtle berry undertones with a deep base for striking dimension.

Delicate Dots

Burgundy manicure with small dot accents on a few nails

(Image credit: IG @getlashandbeauty_nail)

If you want to switch up a solid-colored mani, add delicate polka-dot detailing on an accent nail or two. Even better, if you want to skip the DIY, press-ons deliver this exact look with minimal effort.

Cabernet

Sheer berry-purple nails with a translucent jelly finish

(Image credit: IG @matejanova)

This unique shade balances a translucent purplish hue with warm red undertones and a glassy shine. Apply two to three coats for a gorgeous berry color that speaks for itself.

Burgundy Cat Eye

Dark burgundy cat-eye nails with a magnetic reflective finish

(Image credit: IG @makemeamazinggelpolish)

Offset a rich bordeaux lacquer with cat eye accent nails, where a light-reflecting streak creates a mesmerizing color shift with every movement. It’s an elegant alternative to chunky glitter or bold geometric designs, keeping your manicure understated yet distinctive.

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Meet the Expert

Erica De Los Santos
Erica De Los Santos

Erica De Los Santos is a celebrity nail artist, editorial manicurist, beauty educator, and founder of Nail’d It Beauty Lounge. With experience across celebrity beauty, New York Fashion Week, and editorial campaigns, she brings a professional perspective on nail artistry, emerging trends, and nail care.

Katherine Louie
Katherine Louie
Contributing Beauty Writer

Katherine Louie is a New York-based writer and editor with eight years of experience reporting on beauty, grooming, style, and travel. Known for her rigorous product testing, she evaluates everything from luxury skincare to leather goods to help readers shop smarter. Her work has appeared in Forbes, GQ, BuzzFeed, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, and more. Find her on Instagram @katherinelouie1.