I’m introduced to at least one new skincare brand a week. And frankly, I don’t talk about a lot of them. Great barrier creams already exist, PDRN products are launching at the speed of light, and, honestly, much of what’s coming out is more marketing ploy than real innovation. But occasionally a new-to-market brand catches my attention because it sounds like a shiny solution to my unique skin problems. (The situation: I’m redness-prone and highly sensitive, but refuse to sacrifice a glow in the name of calmness.) That's exactly what happened with LAVANAĒ, a new skincare system complete with a Brightening Cellular Serum and a Barrier Reset Cream.
“What makes LAVANAĒ different is that we didn’t begin with a trending ingredient or a single skin concern. We began with a philosophy: skin is a living, interconnected system, and skincare should reflect that complexity,” says the brand’s founder Aprajita Lavania. “We call this System-Led Skincare, an approach inspired by Ayurvedic systems thinking and informed by modern clinical science. Rather than treating concerns in isolation, we create multi-targeting formulas designed to support different aspects of the skin while working together within an intentional routine.” To me, it feels like a modern-day, much chicer, Ayurvedic spin on an old-school Proactiv: an easy-to-follow, incredibly effective, 360 approach to skin health.
Winter is typically the worst season for my skin (read: cold weather-induced rosacea flares and eczema), but there’s no better time to put a new brand to the test than when your skin is freaking out, right?
The results frankly shocked me. My honest review of LAVANAĒ, ahead.
What Makes the LAVANAĒ Formulas Special?
The brand is a merge of two different philosophies: science and Ayurveda. “As an engineer and former Amazon technical product manager, I was trained to think in systems, to understand how individual components interact and influence the bigger picture," says Lavania. She explains that growing up with Indian heritage meant that she was also surrounded by Ayurvedic philosophies that approached wellness through a similarly interconnected lens. With those founding principles in mind, Lavania found the problem-solution approach to skincare problems. Instead of addressing skin issues reactively, she wanted to treat it holistically. And so, her two-step system was born.
First comes the Spark Cellular Brightening Serum. “It includes liposomal glutathione, peptides and 3D hyaluronic acid, with Ayurvedic botanicals such as butterfly pea flower, rare Indian sandalwood, saffron and amla,” she says. “The formula is designed to visibly improve the appearance of uneven tone and texture while leaving the skin looking plumper, more resilient and radiant over time.” I'm someone with redness and a sensitivity to vitamin C, so the idea of using amla, or Indian gooseberry, and butterfly pea extract to target pigmentation and dullness was appealing. Not to mention the products include Indian sandalwood, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties.
Next up is the Seal Barrier Reset Cream. Now, I’m not sitting here with rose-colored glasses; there’s no shortage of deliciously hydrating barrier creams on the market. In fact, I love a lot of them. But what I find makes this one a little more special than the average jar is that it’s not only looking to strengthen the barrier and retain moisture, but it’s packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients—centella asiatica, ashwagandha, butterfly pea powder, and licorice root—that will also calm redness and irritation.
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LAVANAĒ | System-Led Skincare
Spark Cellular Brightening Serum
LAVANAĒ | System-Led Skincare
Seal Barrier Reset Cream
What Do the LAVANAĒ Products Feel Like?
My initial thoughts: the serum feels almost like a milky toner. Even without keeping it in the fridge, it provides a cooling effect that instantly soothed my irritated skin. Normally in a flare, I experience a stinging/burning sensation when I use anything other than CeraVe. It dries down a bit on the tackier side, which normally isn’t my thing, but I don’t mind it because it disappears the second I layer on the moisturizer. The Reset Cream possesses the same cooling property and straddles the line between a rich cream and a balm.
Is LAVANAĒ Worth It?
For a beauty editor, I try shockingly few new skincare products. With my general skin sensitivity, I find that sticking to the brands I know work for me is the best course of action; otherwise, I’m setting myself up for a bout of eczema or perioral dermatitis. It takes a special level of convincing to get me to pause my tried-and-true Dr. Barbara Sturm moisturizer. But after having dinner with the founder and getting into All The Things—clinical testing (they ran more third-party studies than any other independently owned new brand I’ve ever encountered, her own experience with sensitivity, and how Ayurvedic ingredients are uniquely suited to redness-prone skin—I decided to actually worth it and gave it a shot.
Yes, these products are on the more luxe side of the price spectrum, but candidly, it's refreshing to use something that feels like an indulgent experience—from packaging to texture—when a lot of "safe for sensitive skin" products don't feel or look so exciting.
As always, though, the trust test of a product line comes around the four-week mark. It’s around then when I realize if my skin is having a reaction or actually looking better than before. I could tell my skin was more hydrated primarily by feel—I’ve had no burning or stinging, which is huge for me. The most tell-tale improvement though is that my redness has gone down dramatically, while my glow has gone up. Normally I find myself picking one or the other: glow-boosting products that give my face a glass skin effect and simultaneously trigger my rosacea or calming products that soothe redness and don’t do a whole lot else.
This line isn’t chasing a trend or a buzzy ingredient—it’s rooted in real results and I for one, am buying in.
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Meet the Expert
Aprajita Lavania
Raised in the hills of Uttarakhand, India, our founder Aprajita grew up with Ayurveda not as something to discover, but as an everyday practice of care.
After moving to the United States, she searched for skincare that reflected its holistic philosophy while meeting the rigor she expected from modern clinical science. She did not find it. So she built LAVANAĒ.
Purposeful Ayurvedic botanicals are paired with advanced clinical actives and meaningful validation to create care that is both deeply rooted and high-performing.
This is Intelligent Care: heritage carried forward, engineered with intention, and made for women who expect more from their care.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.