'The Office' Star Brian Baumgartner Shares His Favorite Timeless Reads
Consider this his official application for The Finer Things Club. 'The Office' fans—IYKYK.
By Marie Claire
Brian Baumgartner, best known as Kevin Malone on the hit comedy The Office, gave Marie Claire a peek at his bookshelves, filled with classics like Shakespeare and Truman Capote, in the latest episode of Shelf Portrait—our video series in which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their personal libraries.
In the video, Baumgartner shares some of his favorite books, including Truman Capote's In Cold Blood (pick it up if you love true crime!), Delia Owens's Where the Crawdad Sings, David Sedaris's Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls, and William Shakespeare's The Sonnets (Kathy Bates inscribed this book for him before they worked together!).
Baumgartner also loves John Irving's A Prayer for Owen Meany and John Kennedy Toole's A Confederacy of Dunces (Ignatius J. Reilly is a character he has always wanted to play!). Like most of us, his favorite childhood book was Shel Silverstein's The Giving Tree and, naturally, the author wishes the inimitable Steve Martin could read to him before bed.
Watch the hilarious video, above, and then order Baumgartner's own new book, Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office, out now.
-
Sephora's Black Friday Deals: Your 2021 Guide
In preparation for the sale, we're rounding up our favorite products.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
Prince William's Feud With the BBC Is Escalating, Insiders Claim
He is not happy right now.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Girls Can't Be What They Can't See: Why I Went All-In on My Business
Girls can't be what they can't see.
By Esther Wallace •
-
Hannah Brown Shares Her Favorite Self-Love Books
The 'Bachelorette' alum gave us a tour of her book collection in MC's 'Shelf Portrait' series.
By Marie Claire •
-
The 2021 Book Releases to Order Now and Thank Yourself Later
New titles from Jennifer Weiner, Akwaeke Emezi, Sally Rooney, and more.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
The 15 Best Audiobooks of 2021 (So Far)
Sit back, relax, and let someone else read you the biggest books of the year.
By Andrea Park •
-
The Power Issue
Our November issue is all about power—having it, embracing it, and dressing for it.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Hollywood Loves Books
Many new streaming options mean big payoffs for authors when their work is optioned
By Kate Dwyer •
-
Julia Quinn's Bookshelves Are (Naturally) Filled With 'Bridgerton' Memorabilia
The historical romance novelist gives us a peek of her home library in MC's 'Shelf Portrait' series.
By Marie Claire •
-
'The Night She Disappeared' Is a Spooky Fall Read
"I enjoyed The Night She Disappeared and recommend it, especially to Jewell fans and those who enjoy a slow-burn mystery that does not skimp on details."
By Marie Claire •
-
Join #ReadWithMC: Marie Claire's Virtual Monthly Book Club
Never feel guilty about skipping book club again.
By The Editors •