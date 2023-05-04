Dearest reader, it is finally time for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story to make its royal debut. The first-ever Bridgerton spinoff is a prequel, showing the early days of the young queen's marriage to King George III, as she grows into the elegant, formidable monarch we know and love from the Netflix mega-hit. For the six-episode series, creator and showrunner Shonda Rhimes has found a talented cast to portray the monarchs and aristocrats of Bridgerton at the beginning of a new social structure. Read on to meet the cast of Queen Charlotte.

The Young Cast

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte

Decades before she was the esteemed queen of Bridgerton's United Kingdom, Charlotte was a young woman from Northern Germany. She is promised to the King of England sight unseen, but the fearless, determined woman isn't going to just marry a man she knows nothing about. After their first meeting (which happens as she's trying to scale a garden wall (opens in new tab)), she's intrigued by the man behind the crown.

Amarteifio is best known stateside for playing Moordale High student Lizzie on season 1 of Sex Education. She also previously starred in the Disney Channel UK series Evermoor, British political series The Tunnel, and the season 9 premiere of Doctor Who, among other shows.

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George

King George III has recently assumed the throne from his grandfather, though he sees his role as an "accident of birth" and would rather work as a farmer. The astronomy enthusiast falls for Charlotte at first sight, but he's hiding a massive secret from his new wife.

Mylchreest may be familiar to Netflix fans, as he recently played Adonis in the premiere episode of fantasy series The Sandman. The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art alum has also appeared in two short films, and Queen Charlotte is his first lead television role.

Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta

As George's mother and the Dowager Princess, Augusta serves as the de facto head of the monarchy. She's dedicated to ensuring her son's success as a ruler, and is a very involved parent.

Game of Thrones fans know Fairley from her heartbreaking (if you know you know) role as another concerned mama, Lady Catelyn Stark. The veteran actress has also starred in the series Misfits, Resurrection, The White Princess, and Gangs of London. Fun fact: she also played Hermoine Granger's mom in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury

Young Agatha Danbury is a married woman when we meet her in Queen Charlotte, but she's already the quick-witted and compassionate woman we know and love from Bridgerton. When the heads of London learn that Charlotte is...different...that they expected, Agatha is tapped to become one of the new queen's ladies-in-waiting.

Queen Charlotte is Thomas' first major role, though she recently appeared in the indie film Redeeming Love. She's an avid activist and multi-talented; before pursuing an acting career, she earned a Master's of Public Health from Yale.

Connie Jenkins-Greig as Young Violet Ledger

We meet the future Viscountess Bridgerton as a dutiful and precocious daughter on the cusp of her own debut into society. Young Violet is played by Jenkins-Grieg, who made her acting debut in the ITV series Mr. Selfridge, and has also appeared in the films Solitary and Love Without Walls.

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley

Queen Charlotte is never seen without her trusty butler, Brimsley, who always has her back as part of their decades-long partnership. The prequel series will show fans the very start of this relationship, as the two meet on the day Charlotte arrives in London.

Clemmett previously appeared the 2021 films Cherry and The War Below, as well as the BBC series The Musketeers and Our World War. He also played Albus Potter in the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, on both London’s West End and Broadway.

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds

The king's valet Reynolds works closely with Brimsley, as the two devoted servants tend to the new husband and wife. The butlers also have their own special relationship. Queen Charlotte is Dennis' first major role, though he also appeared on the HBO period drama The Nevers.

Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

Charlotte's brother Adolphus is played by Nigerian-Scottish stage and screen actor Kasim, who is best known for playing Nick on The CW's Nancy Drew. He also appeared in the films Florence Foster Jenkins and The Good Liar, as well as several stage recordings from National Theatre Live and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The Present Day

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

The spinoff's present-day storyline follows Queen Charlotte during the off-season, as the paragon of refinement and taste becomes preoccupied when Lady Whistledown's dispatches begin to focus on the queen's adult children.

Guyana-born Rosheuvel is an esteemed stage and screen actor who has appeared in the British series Torchwood, Luther, Deadboss, and Silent Witness. She's also part of another mega-franchise, as she plays the housekeeper Shadout Mapes in Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury

Lady Danbury as been a longtime friend of the queen, and has also been cultivating her friendship with Violet Bridgerton. The spinoff will also show how the matron spends her time during the off-season.

A prolific actress and audiobook narrator, Andoh has most recently appeared in another beloved Netflix series, playing priestess and magic teacher Nenneke in the second season of The Witcher. She also recently contributed voice acting to the podcast series Don't Mind: Cruxmont.

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

The Bridgerton matriarch has been preoccupied with matchmaking whenever we see her on the titular series. In Queen Charlotte, viewers will see a deeper look into her life outside of motherhood.

Gemmell is a prolific TV and theater actress who recently reprised her role in the beloved British franchise Tracy Beaker. She's best known for starring alongside Colin Firth in the 90's film Fever Pitch, as well as appearances on the series Home Fires, Utopia, Dancing on the Edge, EastEnders, and Penny Dreadful.

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Brimsely has been standing by Charlotte's side (or more accurately at her back) for decades. The devoted butler is played by Sachs, who's best known for starring in the hit British sitcom Benidorm. The prolific actor also recently appeared in the Star Wars series Andor.

James Fleet as King George

Present-day King George is portrayed by Fleet, a prolific British actor who began his career on the stage, including several Royal Shakespeare Company productions. He has also appeared in numerous films and shows, including 1994's Four Weddings and a Funeral, 1995's Sense and Sensibility, the 2004 film adaptation of Phantom of the Opera, 2020's Blithe Spirit, the Starz series Outlander, and the long-running comedy series The Vicar of Dibley.