The Young Queen Charlotte 'Bridgerton' Spin-Off: Everything We Know

Bridgerton fans know the Netflix hit has a ton of material left to show us. Based on Julia Quinn's novels, the show, which just returned for season 2, still has six more Bridgerton siblings' love stories to cover. Then, beyond the siblings, there are several members of the Ton who have become our faves—all led by the always-elegant, exacting, Whistledown-hunting Queen Charlotte.

Luckily for us, the team behind Bridgerton are bringing a new series to Netflix based around our favorite queen. The still-unnamed spin-off will serve as Charlotte's origin story, gifting us with a new romance as the young woman meets and falls in love with the King of England. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Bridgerton-universe series.

What will the spin-off be about?

Netflix announced the series last May, with Shonda Rhimes set to write and executive produce the Queen Charlotte origin story, per Variety. The series will explore the queen's betrothal to King George, as the young woman arrives in London only to realize she wasn't what the royals were expecting, per the Netflix website Tudum.

It will also show the major societal shift that followed the couple's marriage; as Lady Danbury previously mentioned in season 1, their marriage opened the door for non-white elites to enter society. We'll also meet young Lady Danbury and young Lady Bridgerton in the new series, meaning we'll get the origin story of our three favorite Bridgerton elders.

"Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, said at the time. "Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

Who is in the cast?

Original actors Golda Rosheuval (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton) will all reprise their roles in the new spin-off. As for their younger versions, Netflix announced in the spring of 2022 that British actress India Amarteifio will play the young Charlotte. Amarteifio is best known for her role in the British crime drama Line of Duty, and she also appeared on a season 1 episode of Sex Education.

Newcomer Arsema Thomas will play young Agatha Danbury, who teaches the new queen the ways of London society while also finding her own voice. We'll also have a fantasy-drama crossover, with Game of Thrones actress Michelle Fairley playing Princess Augusta, the determined mother working to secure her son's monarchy. Also joining the cast are Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, as well as Sam Clemmett, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Hugh Sachs. (Young Lady Bridgerton has yet to be cast).

When could the series come out?

The came alongside photos from the show's first table read. If filming gets underway soon, it's possible that we can see the new series before the end of 2023.