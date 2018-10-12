Kavanaugh Protest
Today's Top Stories
1
It's Not Too Late to Protect Reproductive Freedom
image
2
Body Language Expert Breaks Down Will & Kate's PDA
image
3
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, October 12 Edition
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
4
The Best-Dressed Guests at Eugenie's Wedding
image
5
The Ultimate Travel Guide to Washington Depot, CT

15 Brands That Give Back to Breast Cancer Awareness Charities

From now through the rest of October.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Breast cancer is deeply personal to so many people. One in 8 women will develop the disease in her lifetime, which means nearly everyone will have a mother, sister, aunt, cousin, or friend impacted by the condition. Which is why it's vital to fund researchers working to discover a cure or organizations dedicated to making patients' lives better. This month—breast cancer awareness month—in addition to making direct donations to the charity of your choice (like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation), you can indulge in some guilt-free shopping from brands that give back. Designers including Tory Burch and Ralph Lauren, and retailers like Saks, are offering pink products (naturally) with a portion or all of the proceeds going to BCA orgs. Doing good has never been easier or more stylish.

1 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Classic Wallet

Tory Burch medium size wallet, $168

SHOP IT

Tory Burch released eight different pink products for BCA month, increasing the chances that you'll find something you love. There's a pink tote, if you need a new work bag, but I love this practical medium-sized wallet made of stitched leather. No matter what pink product you choose to purchase, though, the brand will donate 20 percent of the proceeds from your purchase to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, up to a maximum of $35,000.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 15
image
Courtesy
These Cheeky Rain Boots

Sam Edelman rubber rain boots, $55

SHOP IT

The weather might be crap outside, but these bright pink rain boots might make your day better. Sam Edelman created this merry footwear in honor of BCA month, with 20 percent of the sale going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Stay dry and stylish in October and beyond.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Sporty Tank Top

Koral jersey tank, $75

SHOP IT

This year, LA–based apparel brand Koral partnered with the Keep A Breast Foundation, a cause is close to the brand's Founder and Creative Director Ilana Kugel's heart—she had a family member affected by breast cancer. As part of the initiative, the company created a variety of products, including this jersey tank, with 25 percent of the proceeds from each item going to the organization throughout October.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 15
image
Courtesy
Floral Earrings

Mignonne Gavigan sasha earrings, $275

SHOP IT

These are the statement earrings you need this month. The intricate accessory features beads and sequins and gold-plated hardware and benefits a good cause. Thirty percent of net sales from your purchase will go to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 15
image
Courtesy
Cozy Slippers

Naked Cashmere puff love slippers, $95

SHOP IT

After a long day at work, kick off your heels and slip into these soft slippers. (Is that cashmere? Yes, yes it is.) No matter how annoying your boss was the with playful fur pom poms are sure to make you smile. For every purchase, Naked Cashmere will donate $25 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Simple Tee

Carolina Herrera key to the cure poppy tee, $35

SHOP IT

At first glance, this seems like a lovely graphic tee. On second glance, you realize it packs a powerful message: the middle stem features the phrase, "we are fighters and we are fighting for a cure." One-hundred percent of the proceeds from this limited-edition T-shirt will be donated to AiRS FOUNDATION, a non-profit that provides the necessary resources for women getting breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomies.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Pink Sapphire Ring

Limited edition pink sapphire band, $325

SHOP IT

Pink sapphires and 14-karat rose gold? It's a Millennial woman's dream! Plus, 20 precent of the sales go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation? Where do I pay?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 15
image
Courtesy
Your New Workout Wardrobe

Aerie limited-edition sports bra, $21

SHOP IT

Aerie limited-edition high-waisted leggings, $32

SHOP IT

For Aerie's ninth consecutive partnership with Bright Pinkthe only national non-profit focused on the education, prevention, and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in women—the company designed two pieces that give back to the organization. You can buy the sports bra and leggings together or separately, but either way, 100 percent of the sales will be donated.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 15
image
Courtesy
These Badass Boxing Gloves

Alice & Olivia for Bloomingdale's pink campaign gloves, $300

SHOP IT

Bloomingdale's and Everlast asked 14 brands, including Rag & Bone, Zac Posen, and more, to create unique designs on a pair of Everlast boxing gloves, which are currently being auctioned off on charitybuzz.com with 80 percent of the proceeds designated for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. If you happen to be in NYC, the gloves are on display at the 59th street location, so you can check out this Alice & Olivia (and all the others) design before making that final bid.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Delicate Bralette

Stella McCartney soft cup bra, $145

SHOP IT

For some guilt-free lingerie shopping, add this Stella McCartney "rose romancing" bra and panty set to your checkout cart. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Linda McCartney Centre in Liverpool, the Hello Beautiful Foundation in London, and Memorial Sloan Kettering in the U.S.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Charm Bangle

Alex and Ani pink charm charm bangle, $38

Flowers die after a few days, so instead gift this pink tulip charm bangle to a woman you'll love for eternity. Twenty percent of the purchase price from each bracelet will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Since 2015, the company's donated almost $660,000 to BCRF.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 15
image
Courtesy
Your New Fall Sweater

Ralph Lauren pink pony cotton sweater, $148

SHOP IT

Fall fashion, but make it socially conscious. When you purchase something from Ralph Lauren's Pink Pony Collection, like this flag motif sweater, 25 percent of each item's purchase price is donated to various cancer initiatives including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Women’s Cancer Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai, and The Nina Hyde Center.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 15
image
Courtesy
Futuristic Sneakers

APL sneakers, $200

SHOP IT

eBay for Charity and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) teamed up this month to create an exclusive collection with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Fashion Targets Breast Cancer, a charitable initiative of the CFDA Foundation. Our pick? These stone gray APL sneakers.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Pink Pearl Bracelet

David Yurman solari bracelet with diamonds, $595

SHOP IT

This pink pearl and diamonds David Yurman bracelet (featuring his signature braided rope design) is the perfect layering piece if you love that stacked look. (Or wear it alone—you do you!) Regardless of how you style, by buying it, you'll be donating money (20 percent of all proceeds) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Special Sports Bra

Athleta empower daily bra, $59

SHOP IT

In conjunction with Breast Cancer survivors, Athleta has released a new line of bras (like this one) for working out post-surgery, designed specifically with patients' sensitives in mind. This medium coverage bra has removable cups, adjustable straps, and buttery soft proprietary compression fabric. For every bra purchased (not just this one) through October 15, the brand will give a donation of $59 to UCSF’s Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
Kate Middleton Hosted a Children's Party
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Charities & Volunteering
image La Maison des Femmes
image The Abuse Epidemic Hiding in Idyllic French Towns
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Here's How You Can Participate in the Blackout
image TIME'S UP Legal Defense Fund Reaches $15 Million
image Rose McGowan's Message to Assault Victims
image How to Help Mexico Earthquake Victims
image How to Help Hurricane Irma Victims
image Beyoncé Gave Heartfelt Speech to Harvey Survivors
image How to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
clean water
6 Simple Ways to Save the World