Breast cancer is deeply personal to so many people. One in 8 women will develop the disease in her lifetime, which means nearly everyone will have a mother, sister, aunt, cousin, or friend impacted by the condition. Which is why it's vital to fund researchers working to discover a cure or organizations dedicated to making patients' lives better. This month—breast cancer awareness month—in addition to making direct donations to the charity of your choice (like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation), you can indulge in some guilt-free shopping from brands that give back. Designers including Tory Burch and Ralph Lauren, and retailers like Saks, are offering pink products (naturally) with a portion or all of the proceeds going to BCA orgs. Doing good has never been easier or more stylish.
Tory Burch medium size wallet, $168
Tory Burch released eight different pink products for BCA month, increasing the chances that you'll find something you love. There's a pink tote, if you need a new work bag, but I love this practical medium-sized wallet made of stitched leather. No matter what pink product you choose to purchase, though, the brand will donate 20 percent of the proceeds from your purchase to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, up to a maximum of $35,000.
Sam Edelman rubber rain boots, $55
The weather might be crap outside, but these bright pink rain boots might make your day better. Sam Edelman created this merry footwear in honor of BCA month, with 20 percent of the sale going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Stay dry and stylish in October and beyond.
Koral jersey tank, $75
This year, LA–based apparel brand Koral partnered with the Keep A Breast Foundation, a cause is close to the brand's Founder and Creative Director Ilana Kugel's heart—she had a family member affected by breast cancer. As part of the initiative, the company created a variety of products, including this jersey tank, with 25 percent of the proceeds from each item going to the organization throughout October.
Mignonne Gavigan sasha earrings, $275
These are the statement earrings you need this month. The intricate accessory features beads and sequins and gold-plated hardware and benefits a good cause. Thirty percent of net sales from your purchase will go to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Naked Cashmere puff love slippers, $95
After a long day at work, kick off your heels and slip into these soft slippers. (Is that cashmere? Yes, yes it is.) No matter how annoying your boss was the with playful fur pom poms are sure to make you smile. For every purchase, Naked Cashmere will donate $25 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Carolina Herrera key to the cure poppy tee, $35
At first glance, this seems like a lovely graphic tee. On second glance, you realize it packs a powerful message: the middle stem features the phrase, "we are fighters and we are fighting for a cure." One-hundred percent of the proceeds from this limited-edition T-shirt will be donated to AiRS FOUNDATION, a non-profit that provides the necessary resources for women getting breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomies.
Limited edition pink sapphire band, $325
Pink sapphires and 14-karat rose gold? It's a Millennial woman's dream! Plus, 20 precent of the sales go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation? Where do I pay?
Aerie limited-edition sports bra, $21
Aerie limited-edition high-waisted leggings, $32
For Aerie's ninth consecutive partnership with Bright Pink—the only national non-profit focused on the education, prevention, and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in women—the company designed two pieces that give back to the organization. You can buy the sports bra and leggings together or separately, but either way, 100 percent of the sales will be donated.
Alice & Olivia for Bloomingdale's pink campaign gloves, $300
Bloomingdale's and Everlast asked 14 brands, including Rag & Bone, Zac Posen, and more, to create unique designs on a pair of Everlast boxing gloves, which are currently being auctioned off on charitybuzz.com with 80 percent of the proceeds designated for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. If you happen to be in NYC, the gloves are on display at the 59th street location, so you can check out this Alice & Olivia (and all the others) design before making that final bid.
Stella McCartney soft cup bra, $145
For some guilt-free lingerie shopping, add this Stella McCartney "rose romancing" bra and panty set to your checkout cart. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Linda McCartney Centre in Liverpool, the Hello Beautiful Foundation in London, and Memorial Sloan Kettering in the U.S.
Alex and Ani pink charm charm bangle, $38
Flowers die after a few days, so instead gift this pink tulip charm bangle to a woman you'll love for eternity. Twenty percent of the purchase price from each bracelet will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Since 2015, the company's donated almost $660,000 to BCRF.
Ralph Lauren pink pony cotton sweater, $148
Fall fashion, but make it socially conscious. When you purchase something from Ralph Lauren's Pink Pony Collection, like this flag motif sweater, 25 percent of each item's purchase price is donated to various cancer initiatives including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Women’s Cancer Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai, and The Nina Hyde Center.
APL sneakers, $200
eBay for Charity and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) teamed up this month to create an exclusive collection with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Fashion Targets Breast Cancer, a charitable initiative of the CFDA Foundation. Our pick? These stone gray APL sneakers.
David Yurman solari bracelet with diamonds, $595
This pink pearl and diamonds David Yurman bracelet (featuring his signature braided rope design) is the perfect layering piece if you love that stacked look. (Or wear it alone—you do you!) Regardless of how you style, by buying it, you'll be donating money (20 percent of all proceeds) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Athleta empower daily bra, $59
In conjunction with Breast Cancer survivors, Athleta has released a new line of bras (like this one) for working out post-surgery, designed specifically with patients' sensitives in mind. This medium coverage bra has removable cups, adjustable straps, and buttery soft proprietary compression fabric. For every bra purchased (not just this one) through October 15, the brand will give a donation of $59 to UCSF’s Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.