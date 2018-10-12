Breast cancer is deeply personal to so many people. One in 8 women will develop the disease in her lifetime, which means nearly everyone will have a mother, sister, aunt, cousin, or friend impacted by the condition. Which is why it's vital to fund researchers working to discover a cure or organizations dedicated to making patients' lives better. This month—breast cancer awareness month—in addition to making direct donations to the charity of your choice (like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation), you can indulge in some guilt-free shopping from brands that give back. Designers including Tory Burch and Ralph Lauren, and retailers like Saks, are offering pink products (naturally) with a portion or all of the proceeds going to BCA orgs. Doing good has never been easier or more stylish.

