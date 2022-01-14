The Cast of 'Cheer' Plays 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'

Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer are proof that nothing bonds you more than being Navarro teammates. (I mean, those stunts and pyramids require a whole lot of trust.)

The cheerleaders and stars of Netflix's Cheer played a round of Marie Claire's trivia game, How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?, and had no trouble guessing each other's favorite colors and places to shop (Target! relatable!). And while they fooled each other with a few tricky Qs, ultimately their experiences on and off the mat were enough to win them both a championship trivia title in our eyes.



Watch them play the game above, and then catch the second season of the docuseries, streaming now.