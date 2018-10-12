Why Princess Eugenie Didn't Wear a Veil for Her Royal Wedding

Today, Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in a gorgeous Peter Pilotto dress and emerald Greville tiara at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The look was stunning! The green in the tiara was unexpected! And the whole thing was very visible from the get-go unlike Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's royal wedding looks because Princess Eugenie chose not to wear a veil with her wedding dress.

While the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex—the latter of which, of course, had her very own royal wedding at St. George's earlier this year—both wore very dramatic veils at their ceremonies (Meghan's silk tulle veil was 16.4042 meters long, designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, and featured embroidery of flowers that represent the 53 countries of the Commonwealth as well as a special tribute to Prince Harry. Kate's Alexander McQueen veil was much shorter, hitting just below her waist, but was also silk tulle veil and included hand-embroidered flowers.), Princess Eugenie chose to stray from this bridal tradition, and likely for a very moving reason.

Ahead of the royal wedding, Princess Eugenie revealed that her dress might show off her back scars from the scoliosis surgery she underwent when she was 8. The royal is an outspoken advocate for scoliosis awareness and recently posted X-rays on her instagram to share her journey with the disease.

The Peter Pilotto dress did in fact feature a gorgeous low neckline in the back, and since a veil would cover her back the entire ceremony (not to mention the big picture-worthy moments entering and exiting the chapel and her first kiss with her new husband), it isn't surprising she chose to skip the accessory. Without it, her scoliosis scar, as well as the pretty dress details and stunning glittery tiara were on full display the entire time.

It might be straying from recent royal wedding tradition, but it's a real good look. Congrats, Eugenie!

Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, and Kate Middleton on their wedding days.