Astrology Gifts for Your Horoscope-Obsessed Friends

"Sorry your gift is late...Mercury was in retrograde."

astrology gifts
(Image credit: Design by Tova Diamond)
Rachel Epstein

By

When they have their birth chart memorized by heart (and I'm not just talkin' about their sun and moon—I'm talkin' rising, Jupiter, Mars, and Venus), breaking through the mainstream horoscope obsession seems like an impossible gift-giving task. Still, whether they choose who they date based on their sign or admit their knowledge extends little beyond their sun sign, there's a gift for every type of horoscope-loving friend. See what's written in the stars, ahead.

1/21
Zodiac Mug

Zodiac Mug

Any Taurus, Gemini, or Scorpio will love waking up every morning and drinking from this cute ceramic zodiac mug. 

2/21
Birthdate Book

Birthdate Book

Only the most astrology-obsessed friends will appreciate Birthdate Co.'s personalized Birthdate Book analyzing their birth chart in 70 detailed pages. Along with their birthday, you'll need to know their birth time and birth location, so make sure to ask...discreetly. 

3/21
Zodiac Bath Balm Set

Zodiac Bath Balm Set

Musee's handmade, cruelty-free, ethically-sourced, all-natural zodiac bath balm set is exactly what the Cancer in your life needs to help them unwind after a long day. No Cancer's in your life? You can find the rest of the zodiac bath balm collection here.

4/21
Constellation Pouch

Constellation Pouch

Social Libras will appreciate this on-the-go vegan leather constellation pouch—available for all 12 signs—to throw in knick-knacks like hair ties, tampons, and credit cards. 

5/21
Seeing Stars Book

Seeing Stars Book

A cute mini book exploring the history of their zodiac sign? Check.  

6/21
Zodiac Series Cancer Art Print

Zodiac Series Cancer Art Print

Considering Cancers spend most of their time at home (they're very used to the pandemic life!), add a special touch to their space with this Cancer art print by Emanuela Carratoni. 

7/21
Astrology Coin Necklace

Astrology Coin Necklace

When you're proud of your sign and you want everyone to know it, put on this gold coin necklace. Your Leo friends will really appreciate it because...well...you know. 

8/21
Zodiac Sleep Mask

Zodiac Sleep Mask

Every Taurus who loves their bed will appreciate this luxe silk sleep eye mask to protect against fine lines and wrinkles. What? We need our beauty sleep. 

9/21
Birthdate Candle

Birthdate Candle

From the same brand as the birthdate book, this Birthdate Candle is customized based on their birthday and provides a mini astrological history of the special day on the back. 

10/21
Medallion Necklace

Medallion Necklace

Albeit on the pricier side, Almasika's gorgeous Sagesse Universum Medallion represents the universe and all of the glorious wisdom it holds. Have her cling to the necklace tight when she needs a reminder to trust it. 

11/21
Constellation Coasters

Constellation Coasters

No hostess will be able to resist this dreamy set of four constellation coasters.

12/21
Cosmos Key Necklace

Cosmos Key Necklace

This cosmos key "draws upon the timeless power of the celestial," according to the brand Sewuit Sium, as a forever reminder to be yourself. We can't think of anything more important as we enter a new year. 

13/21
'The Astrology of You and Me' by Gary Goldschneider

'The Astrology of You and Me' by Gary Goldschneider

Relationships can be tricky, especially when you find yourself attracted to the Sagittarius in the bar even though you know they're no good for you. 'The Astrology of You and Me' dives deep into the relationships we have with others based on their sign, and how to co-exist peacefully. 

14/21
Zodiac 14-Karat Gold Earrings

Zodiac 14-Karat Gold Earrings

A cute pair of Stone and Strand gold zodiac earrings is the perfect holiday present. Mix it up and get her sun and moon sign if she truly identifies with both. 

15/21
Zodiac Candle

Zodiac Candle

Who doesn't love a great candle? Set the mood with Cynthia Rowley's zodiac-printed candle infused with tuscan rosemary, clack currant, bulgarian rose, red currant buds, wild lavender, tubernose nectar, oakmoss, and geranium leaves. 

16/21
Gold-Plated Ring

Gold-Plated Ring

A gold-plated ring featuring astrological mythology and imagery all 12 signs will be obsessed with. 

17/21
Cosmic Sweater

Cosmic Sweater

Found: a cozy cotton zodiac sweatshirt to live in on the weekends (...or during those Zoom calls to remind your coworkers who they're dealing with). 

18/21
Zodiac Stationery

Zodiac Stationery

If they're on an organizing kick as they prepare for the new year, gift them this zodiac customizable stationary that's available for all 12 signs. You can choose how many sheets you want to include as well. 

19/21
2022 Astrological Planner

2022 Astrological Planner

You'll never not be prepared for Mercury Retrograde again thanks to Magic of I's astrology planner, equipped with plenty of space for new moon intention journal pages, menstrual cycle tracking, analyzing planetary movements, and, of course, your to-do list. For more 2022 planners and agendas, head over here

20/21
Wooden Zodiac Constellation Jewelry Dish

Wooden Zodiac Constellation Jewelry Dish

No more throwing our jewelry on the dresser...we're grown adults now. Buy them this wooden moon trinket dish to place their earrings and bracelets on before they hop in the shower. 

21/21
14k Gold Necklace

14k Gold Necklace

Any luxury-loving sign (ahem, Taurus and Virgo) will love this dainty 14k gold zodiac necklace from Mejuri, which is available for all 12 signs. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.