We want your monthly horoscope to be On the Nose—literally. At the start of every astrological season, Aliza Kelly, celebrity astrologer and host of "Horoscope Weekly" podcast, will break down what the world has in store—and which scent is written in your stars.

Welcome to Gemini season, friends! After the grounded pace of Taurus season, the energy starts picking up—in a very big way. Gemini is a mutable air sign, which means this month is all about movement, ideas, conversations, and connections. We’re talking buzzing group chats, spontaneous invites, new books, sexy flirtations, and insatiable curiosities.

In true Gemini fashion, the next four weeks are packed—so hold onto your sun hats. On May 24, Saturn enters Aries for the first time in 29 years, kicking off a multi-year chapter of serious self-definition and long-haul vision. (If you were born between 1996 and 1998, your Saturn Return officially begins, so welcome to full-fledged adulthood—goody!) Then, on May 26, a New Moon in Gemini invites fresh communication, perspective shifts, and bold reinvention.

Another milestone-defining transit arrives on June 9, when Jupiter (the planet of expansion) enters Cancer—for the first time since 2013. Jupiter is exalted in this sensitive water sign, meaning it functions at full strength, offering emotional growth, intuition, and yes, a little nostalgia. Just two days later, on June 11, a Full Moon in Sagittarius pushes us to zoom out and see the big picture. It’s expansive, dramatic, and a little unhinged… because why wouldn’t it be?

For every sign, Gemini season is a time to refresh your voice, your story, and reignite your imagination. And what better way to express yourself than through scent? I’ve paired each zodiac sign with a fragrance that captures your vibe this month, from bright to bold, and weird to wonderful. Let’s get into it!

For you, Aries, Gemini season will be a whirlwind of texts, calls, spontaneous hangs, and late-night overshares. You’re reconnecting with people who energize you—and maybe even rediscovering the joy of a good gossip spiral. The New Moon on May 26 offers a fresh start for communication, so say what you mean (but maybe don’t hit send on everything…). Then, Saturn (the planet of maturity) enters your sign May 24, marking the beginning of a long-term reinvention, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. Miami Shake by Juliette Has a Gun is your scent-sigil for this era: whipped wild strawberries, gummy candy, and a touch of hyper-feminine mischief. Think scented markers and 90s body glitter, but grown up—to match this new era.

With Gemini season activating the area of your chart associated with money, worth, and values, it’s time to clarify what you’re cultivating—and why. The New Moon on May 26 is perfect for setting financial intentions, especially with Jupiter’s shift into Cancer on June 9, boosting your communication skills. You’re entering a new chapter of asking for what you deserve and knowing you deserve a lot more. Grand Cuvée by Vacation wraps all of this into a scent: argan oil, amber, cedarwood, and a sabered champagne cork. It's rich, sun-drenched, and just the right amount of 1980s corporate opulence. Think leather seats in a vintage car, a deep tan, and Phil Collins on the radio. You don’t need to prove your power—you just need to embrace it.

It’s your season—happy solar return, Gemini (that’s how astrologers say happy birthday)! With the Sun cruising through your sign, the next four-weeks mark the beginning of a brand new era. So reinvent yourself! This is an excellent time to set ambitious intentions, make brave decisions, and experiment with bold new fashion choices. Banana Milkshake by Ellis Brooklyn is your sensory time capsule: boozy banana, sticky summer skin, and a whiff of Gemini-style chaos. It smells like a humid night out on the Lower East Side—frozen margs, wild encounters, and bad decisions that turn into great stories. You don’t need to have a plan. Just follow what excites you; that’s the Gemini motto (and the unofficial start of summer).

You’re in your chrysalis era, Cancer. In the astrological season right before your own, the universe invites you to slow down, reflect, and recharge your spiritual battery. Don’t force momentum right now—let it come to you. Once Jupiter (the planet of expansion) enters your sign on June 9, you’ll be attracting rare, exciting, and magical opportunities—so savor this liminal space. Outer Realm by Rite of Way captures your current vibe grounded energy with bergamot, mountain pepper, and amber notes. It smells like a high-altitude temple: like sacred solitude, like taking yourself offline to reconnect with something real. So let the world keep spinning; for now, you’ll be deepening your magic in private.

For you, Leo, Gemini season highlights your community—the friends who hype you up, the collaborators who spark ideas, and the people who remind you that your talents mean something. The New Moon on May 26 is a great moment to set intentions around your social life, especially if you've been craving more inspiration or authentic connection. Then, Jupiter (the planet of expansion) moves into a very spiritual area of your chart on June 9, prompting powerful mystical breakthroughs. Gucci Bloom Parfum is your enchanted garden after dark: white florals, amber, and night-blooming jasmine, with a trace of soft vanilla and peru balsam. It smells like moonlit walks, fairy wings, and lightning bugs guiding your path—the exact energy you’ll be channeling stepping into summer.

This is a huge month for you, Virgo! Your public image, ambitions, and successes are front-and-center right now, and under the New Moon on May 26, you can trust that important people will be paying attention. Expect huge revelations with the Full Moon on June 11—this might be the professional breakthrough you’ve been waiting for. Let Tom Ford’s Eau de Soleil Blanc be your fragrance inspo: a citrusy, white floral blend that smells like yacht life, white bikinis, and very expensive champagne. It’s giving Euro summer, but also strategy and elegance. You don’t have to overwork yourself to impress—just embody the version of you who already has it all.

Gemini season is a portal. With the Sun in a like-minded air sign, you’re expanding your mind, your worldview, and your horizons. Whether it’s actual travel, planning a future adventure, or diving into a new philosophy, the next few weeks invite you to say yes to something new. Let Detour by Noyz be your guide for this buoyant, curious chapter: apple blossom, jasmine, and gardenia meet creamy vanilla and papyrus. It’s flirty, bright, and playful—like chasing butterflies through an overgrown garden or wandering through a new city with no agenda. Follow what excites you and say “yes” to the adventure.

Gemini season activates the area of your chart associated with intimacy, transformation, and shadow work. This is a time to go deep—which (let’s be honest) is very Scorpio-coded. The next four weeks will be especially potent for evolving relationship dynamics, so whether you’re deepening a connection, redefining boundaries, or experimenting with new levels of vulnerability, be clear with your intentions. Blindfold by L’Objet is your fragrance this month: Stanley Kubrik-inspired seduction wrapped in suede, leather, tonka bean, and black pepper. It smells like erotic thrillers and silk restraints—a reminder that mystery is intoxicating, but only when paired with honesty. Now that’s a smoldering summer story.

Cuffing season came early this year, Sagittarius! With the Sun now lighting up your opposite sign, there’s a strong emotional current building around connection and identity. The Full Moon in your sign on June 11 is an opportunity to recalibrate your expectations, especially if you’re truly ready to commit (which is, of course, a big deal for an independent sign like you!). Purple Noon by Eauso Vert is the perfect companion for the season. Ginger, ylang-ylang, floral musk, and something otherworldly are reminiscent of walking hand-in-hand on the boardwalk at sunset—ethereal, calming, and deeply romantic.

This is your moment to return to center, Capricorn. With Gemini season lighting up the area of your chart around wellness and routine, you’re being asked to rework your habits. The New Moon on May 26 is perfect for setting new intentions around how you support your physical and emotional health, and Jupiter’s big move into Cancer (your opposite sign) on June 9 is guaranteed to spark some major new relationship narratives. Burberry Hero Parfum Intense is your grounding anchor. This masculine-leaning scent is bursting with spicy herbs, seasoned leather, and smooth cedar. To me, it smells like a Scandi-inspired cabin in the woods—safe, strong, and sturdy. Let your routine be your refuge. And, remember, you don’t have to do it all alone.

Great news, Aquarius! After feeling kinda off for the past month, Gemini season reawakens your creative core. With the Sun lighting up the area of your chart associated with romance, play, and artistic expression, this is your invitation to prioritize joy. What do you love, Aquarius? Do more of that, Aquarius, and trust that the universe will reward you for prioritizing your passions. 27 87 Hakuna Matata is a wild, unexpected fragrance, infused with honeyed banana, vintage resins, and a strange, spiritual sweetness. It’s bright and unexpected, but also supernatural—just like you.

With Gemini season lighting up the area of your chart associated with home (both in the physical and spiritual sense), you’re being asked to ground down and nourish your roots. This is a time to retreat, recharge, and refine your space. The New Moon on May 26 is ideal for setting intentions around your living situation or healing old family dynamics, and Mamajuju by Vyrao is the perfect scent for this journey. Bursting with sandalwood, saffron, rum, and red clay, Mamajuju smells like a spa in the middle of a rainforest. Earthy, spicy, and rich, it anchors you in the now—a reminder that home is always within.