We want your monthly horoscope to be On the Nose —literally. At the start of every astrological season, Aliza Kelly, celebrity astrologer and host of "Horoscope Weekly" podcast, will break down what the world has in store—and which scent is written in your stars.

Welcome to Cancer season, friends! The Sun entered this cardinal water sign on June 20, coinciding with the Summer Solstice—the longest day of the year. Astrologers (hi, it’s me) love a solstice moment because it marks a powerful turning point; a threshold that carries us from one narrative to the next. With the Sun at its peak, we arrive at the culmination of a story that began six months ago during the Winter Solstice. So ask yourself: what’s come full circle for you?

Just a few days later, the New Moon in Cancer on June 25 offers a gentle reset. With the Moon in its home sign, this lunation is deeply fertile—ideal for planting seeds, setting intentions, and reconnecting with your emotional center. It’s your opportunity to listen to your feelings, trust your intuition, and, yes, get a little witchy.

But don’t get too comfortable. On July 7, Uranus enters Gemini for the first time since 1941(!). This kicks off a new seven-year cycle of disruption in how we communicate, connect, and process information. Uranus always packs a punch, so don’t be surprised if big global shifts coincide with this transit—expect the unexpected.

Next, the Full Moon in Capricorn on July 10 brings structure, clarity, and possibly a sharp reality check. This might thwart some Uranian aftershocks and perhaps some divine timing as we brace ourselves for those seismic shifts. And then, finally, everyone’s favorite scapegoat is back again! Mercury Retrograde returns on July 18, with the planet of communication moonwalking through bold, dramatic Leo. Expect unnecessary theatrics, misinterpreted messages, and lots of unwanted emotional bloopers. Maybe wait to send that four-paragraph text…or at least read it twice.

Fundamentally, Cancer season is about softening without slipping, and feeling deeply without losing your footing. And as always, I’ve paired each zodiac sign with a fragrance to help you navigate the next month. So let’s dive in.

This month draws you inward, Aries. With the Sun moving through the area of your chart connected to home, memory, and emotional safety, Cancer season is asking you to slow down and reconnect with your roots. The New Moon in Cancer on June 25 is your invitation to soften—whether that’s nesting, nurturing, or letting yourself feel something you’ve been holding in. Kindred Black’s De Lucia is your scent sanctuary: carnation, lilac, lavender, and Tahitian vetiver, like an ancient Grecian kitchen full of wildflowers and herbs. It smells like memories passed down through bloodlines, like magic reverberating off old stone walls. This is more than nostalgia; it’s ancestry.

For you, Cancer season stirs the pot. The next few weeks are a time for connection, conversation, and curiosity. It’s less about big-picture transformation and more about the tiny moments that make life feel real: the conversations that make you laugh, the random weekend trip that changes your perspective, that summer fling that feels fated. Replica’s Never-Ending Summer captures your energy this month: juicy citrus, Aperol spritz, and sun-warmed skin. It smells like eating fruit on the beach and salt-kissed hair. It’s time to have some fun, Taurus.

Your birthday season is in the rearview, but summer is just heating up. After a whirlwind solar return, it’s time to get clear on what matters—and what no longer works. On July 7, Uranus enters Gemini for the first time in your lifetime, kicking off a seven-year chapter of radical reinvention. You’re no stranger to transformation, but this is different: unpredictable, electric, and deeply personal. Through it all, Yves Saint Laurent’s Libre is your anchor. Clean white florals, crisp laundry, and a powdery finish evoke a grounded conversation with someone who really knows you. This scent is classic, wise, and quietly powerful—just like you.

It’s your season, Cancer—happy solar return! With summer solstice kicking off your birthday month, everything’s centered on you: your identity, your evolution, your unique energy. The New Moon on June 25 offers a powerful chance to rewrite your story and step into your next chapter with softness and strength. Plus, Jupiter (the planet of expansion) is in your sign now, which amplifies your ability to attract blessings, abundance, and prosperity. Literally love this for you! Angeli Di Firenze is your perfect birthday scent: juicy peach, bright ylang ylang, and soft marine notes that feel like mermaid dreams. It’s floral, fruity, and gently ozonic—like floating on your back in a turquoise sea with the warm sun on your cheeks. So embrace your inner crustacean, Cancer. This is your time to shine.

You’re in your pre-birthday cocoon, Leo. With the Sun now moving through the area of your chart associated with endings, intuition, and inner quiet, you’re being asked to rest, reflect, and recharge. The next few weeks are all about retreating into your inner world to explore the more spiritual side of selfhood—figuring out not just what you want, but why you want it. Let Glossier’s Sandstone be your guide: grounding, aromatic, and contemplative. It smells like a pine-fringed lake at dawn, walking through complex moss in a sandalwood forest. A reminder that solitude isn’t loneliness—it’s sacred. Trust the quiet, Leo. You’re almost ready to roar again.

The Summer Solstice brings out a whole new side of you, Virgo. The weeks ahead are social, visionary, and full of possibility—you’re being called to dream bigger and stay out later. Keep an eye on the Full Moon in Capricorn on July 10; this electric lunation could spark a thrilling new romance or much-needed creative spark. Thankfully, Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa 39 matches the energy. With notes of toasted coconut, almond, and warm, nutty sweetness, it smells like tropical pastries on a poolside deck—playful, sunny, and a little indulgent. Let it remind you that joy isn’t a distraction, Virgo. In fact, it’s the whole point.

While everyone else is setting their OOO, you’re leveling up. Cancer season puts your ambitions front and center, Libra, activating the part of your chart that governs success, visibility, and long-term goals. Whether you’re launching a project, sharpening your public image, or finally receiving the recognition you deserve, this month is about taking your pursuits to the next level. A few spritzes of Voluspa’s Saddle Up Santal will surely seal the deal: spicy cardamom, ginger, sandalwood, and mahogany with a trace of musk. It smells like success—cocktails after a big win, ego humming, and just the right amount of smug. Now, you’re unapologetically embracing your determination and, frankly, that deserves a toast.

Giddy up, Scorpio. With the Sun now in a fellow water sign, Cancer season activates the part of your chart linked to expansion, meaning it’s time to broaden your horizons. Whether you’re booking travel, diving into a new subject, or shifting your worldview, the theme of this season is freedom—and the courage to explore what else is out there. The New Moon on June 25 gives you the green light to take a leap of faith. Then, on July 7, Uranus enters Gemini and brings flashes of insight or unexpected opportunities. Be sure to keep Byredo’s Rose of No Man’s Land close by. Sparkling rosé, sun-drenched leather, and dusty, Western elegance—it evokes cowboy philosopher, rodeo mystic, desert drifter. A little rugged, deeply wise, and undeniably romantic. This is open-sky energy, Scorpio, so saddle up.

Cancer season activates the region of your chart connected to intimacy, vulnerability, and magic. This is an alchemical, transformative season for you, Sagittarius, and the New Moon on June 25 invites you to tap into your witchy side—to trust your instincts, follow the energy, and evoke what your heart truly desires. Enter St. Rose’s L’été 67—a fragrance that feels like a portal. Sea salt, jasmine, and spicy amber unfold with vintage softness, transporting you to another era. It’s Grace Kelly in a silk robe, lighting a candle by the sea. A little haunted, but very glamorous. Let this aroma carry you into a mystical renaissance, where memory, magic, and desire lap at your feet like pebbles on the shoreline.

With the Sun now in Cancer—your opposite sign—relationships move to the forefront. Over the next few weeks, themes of commitment, reciprocity, and emotional balance rise to the surface, reaching a peak under the Full Moon in your sign on July 10. Who do you want in your life, Capricorn? Who makes you feel fulfilled, seen, joyful, and free? Belnu’s Chai Fleur wraps this energy in warmth: vanilla, soft woods, and the gentle scent of East Coast beach reeds at dusk. It smells like walking toward a bonfire in a hoodie, falling in love with being alive, and knowing this moment will stay with you forever. The people you surround yourself shape your world, Capricorn, so be sure to choose your partners with soulful intention.

You’re a futurist, Aquarius, but Cancer season pulls your focus to the here and now. With the Sun illuminating the part of your chart tied to wellness, routines, and daily structure, the next few weeks are all about optimizing your workflow and refining how you move through the world. On July 7, Uranus—your planetary ruler—enters Gemini, delivering a rare and electrifying jolt of inspiration. But for those ideas to land, your systems need to support your spark. Molecule 01 is your scent companion this month: a sci-fi minimalist fragrance made from a single molecule (Iso E Super), quite literally “designed for artists, freaks, and outsiders.” Gender-neutral, wood-forward, and quietly futuristic, it smells like clean planks, capable hands, and a crazy-beautiful-genius life (frankly, it’s all very Aquarius coded).

Playtime is sacred, Pisces—and with Cancer season lighting up the part of your chart tied to pleasure and self-expression, it’s time to get a little wild. This month is your permission slip to flirt, create, and fully slip into vacation mode. Some exciting new opportunities come through with the New Moon on June 25, so try saying yes more often—to art, to love, to that impromptu mojito, and be sure to douse yourself in Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza. Cucumber, coconut, and a whisper of salty sun, Paula’s Ibiza smells like poolside luxury and fresh beach towels at a five-star hotel. But this isn’t escapism, Pisces! It’s about embodiment! After all, you feel most alive when you tap into your inner hedonist. Don’t worry; I’m not judging.

