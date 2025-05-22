Memorial Day weekend is here—and with it, an avalanche of sales. The markdowns are tempting, but not all deals are actually worth your time. That’s where I come in. If you buy one thing this weekend, make it this $25 white T-shirt from Gap.

It’s part of Gap’s Memorial Day promotion, where summer staples are 50 percent off—including the Organic Cotton Vintagesoft T-Shirt, which comes in just about every color imaginable. But the white version? That’s the real gem. I own two and wear them constantly. As someone who’s tested a lot of T-shirts in my job, I can confidently say: this is the best one on the market.

It’s 100 percent cotton, lightweight and breathable, and the cut is Goldilocks-level perfect—not too tight, not too loose, and just cropped enough to style tucked or untucked. It’s even slightly sheer in that intentional, model-off-duty way: your black bra might peek through, but your nude one won’t. It’s the kind of basic you’ll want to build your whole summer wardrobe around—and right now, it’s half off.

This is the shirt I pull out of my drawer nearly every day. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

But let's just say you already have plenty of perfect T-shirts in your collection. The sale is still ongoing. There are many other under-$100 basics you can invest in, like wide-leg linen pants and linen dresses that are perfect for the office this summer. Keep scrolling to shop a few of my editor-selected favorite finds from the all-American retailer that has quietly become the backbone of my summer wardrobe.

