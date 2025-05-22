The Best White T-Shirt I Own Is Just $25 at Gap—and It’s Already on Sale for Memorial Day
Give me fourteen of them right now.
Memorial Day weekend is here—and with it, an avalanche of sales. The markdowns are tempting, but not all deals are actually worth your time. That’s where I come in. If you buy one thing this weekend, make it this $25 white T-shirt from Gap.
It’s part of Gap’s Memorial Day promotion, where summer staples are 50 percent off—including the Organic Cotton Vintagesoft T-Shirt, which comes in just about every color imaginable. But the white version? That’s the real gem. I own two and wear them constantly. As someone who’s tested a lot of T-shirts in my job, I can confidently say: this is the best one on the market.
It’s 100 percent cotton, lightweight and breathable, and the cut is Goldilocks-level perfect—not too tight, not too loose, and just cropped enough to style tucked or untucked. It’s even slightly sheer in that intentional, model-off-duty way: your black bra might peek through, but your nude one won’t. It’s the kind of basic you’ll want to build your whole summer wardrobe around—and right now, it’s half off.
But let's just say you already have plenty of perfect T-shirts in your collection. The sale is still ongoing. There are many other under-$100 basics you can invest in, like wide-leg linen pants and linen dresses that are perfect for the office this summer. Keep scrolling to shop a few of my editor-selected favorite finds from the all-American retailer that has quietly become the backbone of my summer wardrobe.
Shop More On-Sale Gap Basics
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Princess Beatrice Recycles One of Her Maternity Dresses For Second Red Carpet Appearance in a Week
The princess made a surprise trip to NYC.
-
More Is More: Elevate Your Jewelry Stack With This Timeless Collection
The bolder the stack, the better.
-
The One Sale I’m Shopping This Weekend for All of My Affordable Summer Finds
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale is here and it is *so* good.
-
The Viral Gap x Dôen Collaboration Is Back—Here's Everything You Actually Need From Part Two
Here's exactly what to buy.
-
These Chic On-Sale Finds Will Define My Rich-Looking Summer Wardrobe
I'm getting ahead with these under-$200 tank tops, staple denim, and breezy dresses.
-
My Summer Work Wardrobe Needs an Upgrade—24 Gap and Banana Republic Finds I’m Shopping Now
This is the secret to effortless summer office style.
-
Introducing GapStudio, Gap's Red Carpet, Under-$250 Sister Brand
Creative director Zac Posen unveiled GapStudio, a twist on classics that's already A-list approved.
-
Stop What You’re Doing—I Built You the Perfect Spring Capsule Wardrobe at Gap
24 on-sale finds I'm shopping now.
-
I’m Swapping My Sweaters for These Breezy Vacation Must-Haves From Banana Republic, Mango, and Gap
Plus, these finds are all on sale.
-
I’m Swapping My Winter Layers For These Spring Finds From Gap, Mango, and Banana Republic
Usher in the new season with under-$150 finds from Gap, Banana Republic, and Mango
-
I’m Refreshing My Winter Basics Wardrobe With Sale Finds From Banana Republic, Madewell, and Gap
Achieve a streamlined closet makeover without breaking the bank.