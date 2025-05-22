The Best White T-Shirt I Own Is Just $25 at Gap—and It’s Already on Sale for Memorial Day

Give me fourteen of them right now.

Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla styles the Gap Vintage T-Shirt in white
(Image credit: Gap; Julia Marzovilla)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

Memorial Day weekend is here—and with it, an avalanche of sales. The markdowns are tempting, but not all deals are actually worth your time. That’s where I come in. If you buy one thing this weekend, make it this $25 white T-shirt from Gap.

It’s part of Gap’s Memorial Day promotion, where summer staples are 50 percent off—including the Organic Cotton Vintagesoft T-Shirt, which comes in just about every color imaginable. But the white version? That’s the real gem. I own two and wear them constantly. As someone who’s tested a lot of T-shirts in my job, I can confidently say: this is the best one on the market.

It’s 100 percent cotton, lightweight and breathable, and the cut is Goldilocks-level perfect—not too tight, not too loose, and just cropped enough to style tucked or untucked. It’s even slightly sheer in that intentional, model-off-duty way: your black bra might peek through, but your nude one won’t. It’s the kind of basic you’ll want to build your whole summer wardrobe around—and right now, it’s half off.

Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla styling the Gap Organic Cotton Vintagesoft T-Shirt

This is the shirt I pull out of my drawer nearly every day.

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Gap, Organic Cotton Vintagesoft T-Shirt
Gap
Organic Cotton Vintagesoft T-Shirt (Was $25)

But let's just say you already have plenty of perfect T-shirts in your collection. The sale is still ongoing. There are many other under-$100 basics you can invest in, like wide-leg linen pants and linen dresses that are perfect for the office this summer. Keep scrolling to shop a few of my editor-selected favorite finds from the all-American retailer that has quietly become the backbone of my summer wardrobe.

Shop More On-Sale Gap Basics

Gap, Vintagesoft Wedge Crewneck Sweatshirt
Gap
Vintagesoft Wedge Crewneck Sweatshirt (Was $60)

I love how sporty this sweatshirt is. It literally says "Sport" on it, so you can't go wrong.

Gap, Peplum Denim Jacket
Gap
Peplum Denim Jacket (Was $90)

The peplum trend takes new shape with this denim jacket.

Gap, Modern Rib Halter Tank Top
Gap
Modern Rib Halter Tank Top

If you have too many tees, try this tank top.

Gap, Supima® Cotton Relaxed T-Shirt
Gap
Supima® Cotton Relaxed T-Shirt (Was $40)

This slightly heavier tee is perfect if you want a pick that's completely opaque.

Gap, 100% Linen Easy Shorts
Gap
100% Linen Easy Shorts (Were $70)

Linen shorts act as the perfect bikini coverup.

Gap, Cashsoft Cardigan
Gap
Cashsoft Cardigan (Was $70)

This summer sweater is perfect for layering over the top of your date-night looks.

Gap, 100% Linen Oversized Shirt
Gap
100% Linen Oversized Shirt (Was $80)

I also own this button-down shirt, and I love it.

Gap, Modern Apron-Neck Tank Top
Gap
Modern Apron-Neck Tank Top (Was $25)

Get some nautical vibes into your wardrobe via this stripey button-down.

Gap, Closeknit Jersey T-Shirt
Gap
Closeknit Jersey T-Shirt (Was $25)

This T-shirt is more fitted, so it's perfect for layering.

Gap, 365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers
Gap
365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers

Get these linen pants if you love cool, easy style.

Gap, Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans (Were $90)

Gap
Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans (Were $90)

These baggy pants and they're so comfy they almost feel like sweatpants.

gap,

Gap
Linen-Blend Square-Neck Maxi Dress (Was $98)

I love how classic this dress is. It's so easy to style on vacation.

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸