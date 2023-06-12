Shopping for the father figure in your life can be a struggle. Men in general can be tricky to shop for. Their hobbies can sometimes be expensive—Golf! Tennis!—and menswear and accessories come with their own particular size charts, so unless you’re literally snooping through your dad’s clothing collection to find his particular jacket, pants, or shirt sizes, you’ll be out of luck. Unless you’re shopping from this dad-approved list, that is.

This list has everything you need to impress your dad this Father’s Day. It has luxury candles! A few dad sandals that are actually cool! Cashmere sweaters on here that he would never ever buy for himself! I even found a travel gift card so that he can stay in a nicer place while on his next work trip! I really did try to think of everything.

The items on this list are all things I’ve bought for my father in the past or pieces he’s specifically told me he wants this year, so consider all of these gifts to be officially father-approved in one way or another. Many of the items on this list are ones that I would buy for myself or any person in my life, not just my own dad. They work as summer birthday gifts for dad, too, if the father figure in your life happens to have been born between the months of May and August.

J.Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Visit Site If my dad (or brother, or boyfriend) is wearing a cashmere sweater, it’s this crewneck one from J.Crew because I’ve bought it for all of them in different neutral colors. I personally own several that I wear with leggings because they last forever—they’re best-sellers for a reason!—and are the perfect investment-adjacent gift at $138. Plus, that price gets even better if you have cousins or siblings to split it with. Available in seven shades and two size ranges (Classic and Tall), this is a surefire winning gift.

Banana Republic Suede Briefcase Visit Site If your dad travels a lot like mine does, he needs something to keep his belongings in that looks elevated. You have an entire collection of carry-on bags, so why shouldn't he have the same? This one from Banana Republic is pricey at $400, but it looks way more expensive than that. Like all great laptop bags, it has a dedicated laptop sleeve and interior zipper storage for all of his other essentials. Plus, the 100 percent suede fabrication guarantees that it will wear well and look better over time.

The North Face Large Mountain Daypack Backpack $99 at Saks Fifth Avenue For dads that love the adventurous look in their day-to-day life, I present to you this backpack from The North Face. It comes in three neutral colors and retails for just shy of $100, and has all the makings of a great laptop backpack that also works for his daily trips and solo travels. I’m talking about an interior padded 15”-inch laptop sleeve and a water-repellent coating. It also has padded sleeves and not one but two water bottle pockets.

New Balance Unisex 577 Suede Sneakers $206 at Saks Fifth Avenue I feel compelled to tell you to buy dad sneakers for your dad this Father’s Day. This pair from New Balance will make him feel cool and comfortable as he moves throughout his day. The teal accents give this otherwise simple pair of shoes a little spice, while the 100 percent rubber sole is guaranteed to keep him from slipping. My dad loves these because they’re supremely comfortable for long days on his feet—and they get you major style points, too.

Rothy's The Ravello Loafer $190 at Rothy's This best-selling pair of Ravello Loafers from Rothy’s is great for the dads who need a great in-between shoe that he can wear both to the office and to nights out or other semi-fomal occasions, especially if he is someone who travels a lot for work. They come in four colors and have nothing but glowing five-star reviews on Rothy’s’ website, proving that they’re certifiably dad-approved. They’re also entirely machine-washable, so they will look good as new after every single wear.

H&M Patterned Swim Shorts $20 at H&M Swim trunks—especially these under-$20 ones from H&M—are a great gift because he can wear them right away this summer. These also come in a few playful prints (seven to be exact) so they’re perfect for the dads who love to show off their whacky sense of style everywhere they go. You can shop them now in sizes XS through 3XL now. Reviewers say they feel much more luxe than they actually are and have a comfortable easy fit.

Warby Parker Malie Caramel Tortoise with Brushed Ink Starting at $145 at Warby Parker If your dad has been wearing the same pair of black sunglasses for as long as you’ve known him, get him a refresh this Father’s Day courtesy of this square-shaped pair from Warby Parker. They come in two neutral brown colorways and have a retro feel, and are expertly designed for wider face shapes, so they have a soft, summery appeal. Plus, the brand has a handy try-on-at-home feature, so you can let him test them out before you commit to the final purchase.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe $99 at Brooklinen $99 at Amazon $99 at Brooklinen Bathrobes might seem like a basic, catch-all Father’s Day gift, but this one from Brooklinen is different. For one, it comes in seven colors and is top-rated thanks to hundreds (almost thousands!) of glowing five-star reviews. It’s made from weighty, 100 percent Turkish cotton that feels like you’re being swaddled in the most luxe hotel towel. The bottom line is, if he needs a new robe—or if you’ve never bought him one before—this is a great gift to give this year.

Airbnb Gift Cards From $100 at Airbnb For the man who has everything, gift him an Airbnb gift card. Adventurous dads who love to travel will need somewhere fun to stay while they’re OOO, so let them live the luxe life on their next trip. Gift cards from Airbnb start at $100, so you can gift enough for an entire weekend trip or just enough to split the difference between a four- and five-star stay he’s been eyeing as he scrolls. They also never (ever!) expire and can be used to book a stay or an experience on the site.

Teva x Parks Project Hurricane XLT2 $90 at Teva We’ve already explored the world of trendy dad sneakers on this list, but what about trendy dad sandals? Teva, the OG fashionable dad sandal, recently teamed up with Parks Project to create this pair made in colors inspired by the rivers that surround the national parks across the United States. Teva and Parks Project will also be donating $30,000 to the Grand Canyon Conservancy—the official nonprofit organization of the Grand Canyon National Park—to support initiatives related to the Colorado River restoration.

Le Labo Santal 26 Medium Concrete Candle $75 at Le Labo I would burn this luxury Le Labo candle any day of the week in my own apartment, but the new concrete look of this candle has a slightly more (traditionally) masculine effect than the original glass jar. SANTAL 26 is one of those scents that makes any space feel instantly more luxe and is comprised of fragrance notes that just smell good rather than smelling like any one flower, making it an easy catch-all gift for the guy who's into self-care.

Shinola The Daily Wear Detrola 43MM $395 at Shinola I love this navy blue watch from Shinola. The low-profile case size measures at just over 1.5 inches, and you can change out the band to fit your mood and outfit. The brand sells leather options for formal occasions. It’s made from a combination of stainless steel and a sturdy resin material and it comes with a lightweight silicone strap that’s great for more active lifestyles or those dads who prefer an easy and versatile look to their accessories.

Cariuma Naioca Off-White Canvas Sneaker $79 at Cariuma While white sneakers are always great, this pair of low-tops also come in shades like black, pale pink, and navy blue. The shoe is also made from 100 percent vegan materials such as organic canvas and natural rubber. The lining and laces are even made using recycled plastics, making it one of the most sustainable sneakers on the market. These sneakers are available to shop now in men's sizes 5 through 13 (including half sizes!). For every shoe purchased, the brand has also promised to plant two trees.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian For Him Fragrance Set $55 at Nordstrom My dad has been wearing the same cologne for well over 40 years, but not all dads have their signature scent figured out. This tester set from Maison Francis Kurkdjian is great because you don’t have to worry about buying one he won’t like. Instead, he can choose his favorite after a few days of testing each one out. This set includes eight of the brand’s top-selling scents. Some are fresh and bright while others feel more woody and earthy.

Birkenstock Arizona Thyme Slide Sandal $145 at Nordstrom I'm convinced that this pair of black Birkenstock Arizona sandals is my dad's all-time favorite summer shoe, ever. He loves them so much that he convinced me to buy a matching pair for myself—and I proceeded to never take them off. They come in five easy colorways and have the comfiest arch support possibly ever. This is also one of those pairs of sandals that gets comfier and looks better the more he wears them, and they last forever.

Bellroy Canvas City Pouch Plus $99 at Nordstrom I hate how men don't carry crossbody bags on a daily basis—they need them to carry all of their essentials! This canvas one from Bellroy is a great choice to start your dad’s bag collection because it comes in three colors (this yellow, an olive green, and a true black), and is made using at least 20 percent recycled materials—enough to get it certified by the Global Recycled Standard. It has several interior and exterior pockets for easy organization—and it holds a shocking number of items because of it.

Scrabble Deluxe Edition $150 at CB2 Games are a failsafe option for Father’s Day gifting. Case in point: This luxury edition of Scrabble, an all-time classic family game, is cute enough for your dad to gleefully keep out on his coffee table instead of away inside a drawer. It has a lazy-Susan design for easy gameplay and has raised grooves around every square so that your pieces don't slip and slide out of place as you play. Buy it for the guy who can’t get enough of doing the crossword.

Nomad Sport FKM Rubber 41mm Apple Watch® Watchband $60 at Nordstrom For children of tech-y dads who never miss a product update, this Apple Watch band is waiting for you at checkout. Reasonably priced at just $60, it's made for the men in your life who religiously track all of their physical activity and try to close all of their rings every single day. Made from a lightweight and waterproof rubber material, it takes your Apple Watch anywhere you go with style, comfort, and ease. Basically, it's the perfect last-minute Father's Day Gift.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $379 at Amazon $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy These wireless Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones are the only thing my dad asks me about anymore. If your dad, like mine, spends tons of time on planes for work, then he most likely needs headphones that will both last the entire duration fo of the flight in one charge and seamlessly drown out the noise of everyone else on board. This pair does both of those. And while other noise-canceling headphones can make you feel dizzy, I (a long-time user of them) have never had any complications.