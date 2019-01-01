Here Are the Sexiest, Most Blush-Inducing Movies Coming Out in 2019

FoxCBS Films
When porn is too much and you've watched all of the sexiest movies streaming on Netflix approximately a million times, you sometimes need to turn to—GASP—new movies. You know, the kind that are coming out in theaters and require leaving your house and putting on pants (which, yeah, sometimes seems counterintuitive when you're specifically yearning for a sexy movie to watch, but work with me here).
Tragically, we've seen all fifty shades of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey's big screen sexcapades, but fear not—there are still plenty of sexy, sexy movies coming out in 2019 to get you all kinds of hot and bothered.
1
'What Men Want'
Release date: February 8.
Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Phoebe Robinson, and Tracy Morgan.
This update on the pretty problematic 2000 rom-com What Women Want is about a woman who gets the ability to hear men's thoughts. That woman is played by Taraji P. Henson though and Taraji is never NOT sexy.
2
'The Aftermath'
Release date: March 15.
Starring: Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgård, and Jason Clarke.
This period film, set in 1946, a woman named Rachael Morgan travels to Hamburg to reunite with her British colonel husband, Lewis, who has been assigned to rebuild the city. Doesn't sound sexy yet? Keep reading because Racheal and Lewis move in with a German widower and "passion" and "betrayal" follow. We all know what that means, right?
3
'Five Feet Apart'
Release date: March 22.
Starring: Haley Lu Richardson, Elena Satine, and Cole Sprouse.
Cole Sprouse getting his full, not-appropriate-for-The-CW sexiness on? Yes, please. This teen romance follows a girl named Stella who is hospitalized with cystic fibrosis and meets a life-changing fellow teen named Will with the same diagnosis. They're immediately flirty, but required to maintain a "safe distance"—thus the movie's title. The more in love they fall, the more tempted they are to break the rules though, obviously. Is anything sexier than the romance that technically breaks the rules? Nope.
4
'After'
Release date: April 12.
Starring: Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin.
Good girl goes to college, meets a mysterious, brooding guy who makes her question everything she thought she knew about herself and her life.
5
'Dark Phoenix'
Release date: June 7.
Starring: Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.
Dark Phoenix isn't necessarily what you think of as a sexy movie, but watch the trailer and try not to lust over Sophie Turner just a little bit.
